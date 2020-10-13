Days of no government intervention ‘gone’ says Gov. Lamm
by Rachael Wright
Forty Years Ago This Week: As the keynote speaker for the annual meeting of the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Association, Gov. Dick Lamm spoke at length about the need for a joint business-government partnership to steer Colorado through the next 20 years.
“The point I’m trying to make,” Lamm said, “is that we both have a stake in this thing … and whether we agree or disagree the stakes are no less than our survival.”
Lamm predicted that by 2000 the state’s population would double, thereby creating tremendous problems in the areas of infrastructure – like water, roads, schools, sewage treatment and community services. For three years, Lamm had crisscrossed the state under the auspices of his ‘Capital-For-A-Day’ program and established a working dialogue with a diverse group of leaders.
“The good ‘ole days of non-government intervention are gone,” Lamm warned. “We shouldn’t be arguing whether there should be rules or no rules. What we need to do is to get together and implement the right rules.”
Lamm gave nearly the same address in his “Colorado Agenda for the 80s” presentation to Colorado newspapers and publishers. Lamm argued strongly that if partisan politicians, business, labor and environmental groups and special interest groups did not agree on an agenda that put Colorado and its citizens first, then interests outside of the state would ultimately control its destiny and coffers.
An astute reporter at Lamm’s presentation reminded the governor that he still needed to overcome the rather large hurdle comprised of the Colorado General Assembly. The legislature had thus far been so embroiled in partisan politics that they hadn’t managed to address energy development and growth in Colorado.
Thirty Years Ago: Republican gubernatorial candidate John Andrews gave a radio interview in Colorado Springs just prior to his debate with Gov. Roy Romer. El Paso County was the sole county polls showed favored Andrews over Romer.
In a bold, and possibly ill-advised move, Andrews condemned Romer for being “too cozy with gay rights activists and American Indians,” for traveling too much and producing too little, and being an ineffective leader.
Andrews reminded Colorado Springs radio listeners of his religious convictions and fiscal responsibility and also declared his support for legalized gambling.
Andrews said that since the state already had Lotto, it wouldn’t hurt to extend gambling to struggling mountain communities like Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City.
Colorado Statesman reporters queried Romer over the assertions Andrews had made about how close he was to certain groups. Romer politely refuted the charges, The Statesman reported, reporters said Romer appeared to be visibly trying to suppress laughter.
Ten Years Ago: Rep. Mark Ferrandino, D-Denver, chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, challenged Republican detractors at a news conference to produce their own specific solutions to balance the state budget, which was facing a $248 million shortfall for 2010 and $1.1 billion for 2011.
“I think it’s fair for people to understand what they would do if they had the power to be able to balance the budget,” Ferrandino said. “We’re getting yelled at for our decisions, but over the last three years we’ve balanced with Gov. Ritter a $4.4 billion shortfall, we’ve made the difficult choices — not always the popular ones.”
Senate Minority Leader, Mike Kopp, R-Littleton, meanwhile said he didn’t need to see the Democrats ideas on paper.
“All of their ideas resulted in increased taxes and fees creating higher unemployment,” Kopp said. “It’s time we offer Colorado families a new direction. This is why Senate Republicans are excited to offer an alternative vision of limited government, lower taxes and reduced spending.”
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Colorado Springs Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.