Fallout drama follows Buchanan-Callaway U.S. Senate race
by Rachael Wright
Forty Years Ago This Week: The election might have been over but the rumor mill was in full swing over what had been a rabidly contentious race for U.S. Senate. Months earlier, the Buchanan campaign had filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission to make the case that the bombastic and effective Republican activist Hal Shroyer was an instrumental campaign operative for Buchanan’s Republican challenger, former Secretary of the Army and Georgia Congressman Bo Callaway.
Buchanan’s campaign manager, Curt Uhre, allegedly became so obsessed with establishing the link that he had hired a private detective in August to follow Shroyer around and compile evidence.
But Uhre denied the allegations, stating that he had hired the detective to protect one of his own staffers who had complained about harassing phone calls and being followed.
Reporters managed to get ahold of the Denver private detective, known only as “Jim.” But he replied brusquely that he wasn’t confirming or denying the story. “I’m not even saying that I know Hal or Curt or anything,” Jim added.
When pressed on the facts, Uhre backpedaled on his direct responsibility in the matter, telling The Colorado Statesman that it was another campaign worker’s idea to hire the private detective.
“We tried to ascertain if there was any credibility to the facts, which were brought to my attention,” Uhre said. “I may have been hustled into believing more things were taking place than actually were.”
Word on the street had it that the private detective didn’t find out much other than that Shroyer drives around a lot. When told that he may have been followed in August, Shroyer laughed.
“I’m sure they didn’t find me with Callaway or any loose women,” he said. Shroyer quipped that he’d also been followed by sheriff’s deputies and reporters in Adams County.
In other news, while Callaway was topping the list of “most likely” candidates to succeed Phil Winn as Republican state Chairman, Winn remained deliciously cagey about any future appointments he may have been being eyed for in Washington D.C.
“I’ve been approached by many people, and I’m in a funny position in life — sort of a transitional stage. As you get older, business gets much easier. Now I have to decide what I want to do in life … and I’m enamored with the possibility of taking a position in Washington, but then there would be a massive change in my life,” Winn pontificated. “You know I’ve got a tremendous life here, a beautiful home, a family, a job that makes me lots of money.”
Why leave a good thing, Winn was asked?
“I’m leaving my options completely open, so don’t put in there that I’m going to Washington next month, please … I’ve never been in government before, and I don’t know how it functions, and I’ve had a really magnificent year in Colorado,” Winn enthused.
When asked more pointedly about the rumor that a position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development had been offered, Winn brushed it off as gossip.
Thirty Years Ago: It was being made clear by the powers that were that there was no space for defectors in the El Paso County Republican Party as county officials had promised to weed out all GOP members who failed to support the entire slate of candidates.
County Commissioner Jim Campbell was removed from the Republican Executive Committee as, it was stated by party officers, he served “at the pleasure of” his fellow elected GOP county officials.
Campbell had come under fire for “supporting” Democrat Jerry Buchholz in his ultimately failed bid to unseat Republican County Commissioner Gary Shupp.
When asked if he felt exonerated even after Campbell’s behavior, Shupp said, “I don’t know if he actually endorsed Buchholz. I think Campbell would have supported anyone but me.”
“He’s got that right!” Campbell told The Colorado Statesman. While his antipathy toward Shupp was well-known, Campbell denied supporting any Democratic Party candidates, but did provide all candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, with data upon request.
Campbell said he had not been present for the vote to replace him, where District Attorney John Suthers was selected. When asked if it upset him, Campbell said, “It grabs me right behind my shirt pocket.”
Joining Campbell on the “deplorables” list was Broadmoor Executive Thayer Tutt and Councilwoman Mary Lou Makepiece who had both appeared at a news conference to support Democrat Gov. Roy Romer’s reelection campaign.
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette.
