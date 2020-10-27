TITLE (10/30/20)
by Rachael Wright
Forty Years Ago This Week: Amid financial woes for Mary Estill Buchanan’s campaign more drama played out before a scheduled luncheon at Denver’s Wellshire Inn where Republican Kansas Senator Nancy Kassebaum was scheduled to speak.
Just before the Buchanan crew arrived at the restaurant two women surreptitiously placed a treat next to every plate. Delightful, crispy fortune cookies. Unfortunately the fortunes were slightly Democratic with one reading “Hart wins in ’80.”
The cookies were spotted by Buchanan’s keen-eyed campaign staff during the pre-luncheon cocktail hour and were hastily removed. Buchanan laughed off the incident and said that she’d wait to open her fortune cookie on November 5, after the general election.
Rumors abounded that the cookies were placed at the wrong event and that it was the Hart campaign who planned to plant them at a tribute dinner to former senator and diplomat Peter Dominick.
The fortune cookie trick had been used once before—in 1974 during Gary Hart’s bid for the U.S. Senate. Hart’s campaign manager Hal Haddon used the ruse against the then-incumbent Republican Sen. Peter Dominick.
Thirty Years Ago: It would be “a phony public thing,” shot back Congressman Joel Hefley, 5 CD. Hefley decided against returning over $12,000 in campaign contributions from Sun Savings, Otero, Silverado and American Federal—all of which were under investigation for fraud.
“For me to do like Tim Worth and Hank Brown and Dan Shaefer now—that’s kind of like Pontius Pilate getting out in front of the crowd and washing his hands,” Hefley said.
Whatever the religious connotations, Hefley made it clear that to give back the money would be to try and avoid the appearance of wrong doing.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Hefley said. “If I did follow their lead, I would try to give it back to the people who gave it to me. If it’s evil money, it ought to go back to the evil person who gave it.”
… Dick Sargent, Republican candidate for state treasurer, made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a throwaway comment in which he stated, “I am a product of the ‘50s and I didn’t know could hit girls.”
Sargent’s comment prompted Susan France of the SafeHouse for Battered Women in Denver to issue a public statement which was published in the Colorado Statesman.
“Safe House for Battered Women joins Colorado women, men and children in expressing outrage at the recent statement by Dick Sargent,” France said. “For more than a decade, we have been fighting the notion that boys can hit girls or that men can beat women. Last year, President Bush stated: ‘Whether it involves spousal abuse at home or violence in the street, these are evil acts that transcend racial and class lines. This war against women must stop.’”
France argued that it was obvious Sargent needed to be better informed about the issue he casually laughed about, especially since battering was rarely an isolated incident and a woman was more likely to be assaulted, injured, raped or killed by a male partner than by any other type of assailant. In 1990, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, battering was the most underreported crime in the country and occurred every 15 seconds in the United States.
“Sargent claims that he didn’t know that he could hit girls,” France concluded. “What he should know, is that he can’t."
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette.
