Vietnam War becomes center of personal U.S. Senate campaign attacks
by Rachael Wright
Forty Years Ago This Week: Throughout the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Vietnam veteran and Veterans Administration lawyer Dean Phillips had been quite vocal in his criticisms of his opponent Sam Zakhem. The continual chiding so infuriated Zakhem that he called Phillips a “disloyal American” and accused him of being a part of a “Communist scheme,” referring to Phillips’s work on the Jobs for Veterans Task Force.
But a review of Phillips’ background would indicate otherwise. Born in Ohio, Phillips had joined the army after graduating from Ohio University. Phillips served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 with the 101st Airborne Division.
Fellow serviceman, Dan T. Kendall of Columbus Ohio, responded to The Colorado Statesman, coming to Phillips’s defense after Zakhem’s remarks were published.
“Since I served in Vietnam … with Dean in 1967-68 while Zakhem was safe on his soap box at the University of Colorado Boulder, I think a few comments are in order — particularly since Dean saved my life in 1968,” Kendall wrote.
Kendall said Phillips risked his life many times, often under heavy enemy fire, and he’s still shocked Phillips managed to return home alive. Phillips was awarded two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and multiple other American and Vietnamese awards for gallantry while serving as a Private First-Class rifleman.
Kendall wrote that throughout the 1970s Phillips was concerned about the way the war was being handled in Washington as his friends continued to die overseas.
“To charge that Dean Phillips is a ‘disloyal American’ because of his criticism … is not only a lie but an act of hypocrisy on Zakhem’s part,” Kendall said in his letter. “To say as Zakhem did last week that Dean is part of ‘ a communist scheme’ is not only a lie and libelous but also ludicrous.”
Phillips’s defenses did not end there. “The utter nonsense of his [Zakhem’s] statements will raise serious questions among voters about his competency as a legislator,” wrote Frederic Rodgers, another colleague of Phillips who was the first Republican to serve on the Jobs for Veterans Task Force.
“Partisan politics had nothing to do with the work of the task force,” wrote Rodgers, “which was all devoted to helping veterans of an unpopular war gain employment and educational opportunities in a society which had come to regard their participation in the military effort with suspicion.”
Rodgers went on, telling The Statesman that he hoped his firsthand knowledge would assist other Republicans in making “an intelligent choice” while voting for the U.S. Senate candidate.
Zakhem did not respond in the story.
Thirty Years Ago: He was at it again.
Republican and Democratic activists alike constantly cited Douglas Bruce’s personality as one of the main reasons why Amendment 1, or the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” or “TABOR,” failed to pass in 1986 and again in 1988. And speaking at a Denver Lions Club debate in September 1990, Bruce seemingly once again put his foot in his mouth.
“This amendment is about power. Politicians and special interest groups have all the power and you don’t have any,” Bruce lectured the assembled crowd. “Unless you get off your butt, this election is already bought and paid for.”
Bruce then called out fellow Republican state Sen. Al Meiklejohn, R-Aurora, for his acceptance of $2,500 from Colorado Concern which he said was laundering money for political campaign contributions.
“You got it — you should give it back,” he fired at Meiklejohn.
Meiklejohn, who had served Senate District 16 since 1977, called Bruce’s charge an “unwarranted personal attack” and stated that it had nothing to do with the subject of the debate.
“I thought Colorado Concern was a fine organization when I accepted the donation,” Meiklejohn said.
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette.
