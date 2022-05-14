The lighter side of the Capitol, and a salute to everyone who got through the 2022 session: lawmakers, staff (partisan and nonpartisan), reporters, Capitol clean-up crew, state patrol officers, lobbyists/legislative liaisons, and dogs.
The annual Senate competition for the best bounce for a rubber band ball, part of the final moments of the 2022 General Assembly session, turned out to be anticlimactic.
Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, apparently up to his pilfering ways AGAIN, made off with the Senate Republicans’ ball, but was persuaded - at least Capitol M assumes that's how it happened - to return it in time for the annual drop.
It was not as good as years past.
Maybe it’s because people were tired, but the drops, from the highest heights of the Capitol dome, were just a bit off. The Republicans’ ball, launched by Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker, who has for the last two years running come up with a pretty good-sized projectile, hit the first floor stairs. That is NOT where you want it to go, as it will then go off at an angle, and that's a little scary for a number of reasons, including that it could hit those very expensive historic-restoration lights at the base of the first floor stairs. Marilyn Eddins would have a stroke if she saw this year's drop.
The Republican ball bounced up to the second floor and was caught by an eagle-eyed staffer in lieu of getting nailed by it.
The Democrats’ ball, under Hansen’s launch, also hit the stairs. It’s a lot smaller, so when it hit those stairs, it also veered off - and narrowly missed Gov. Jared Polis, who was standing near the walls of the first floor rotunda. Jesse Paul of the Colorado Sun, who captured the moment when the ball went flying, described it as a “near-death experience.”
Not sure what to take from that, other than AIM MATTERS. Lessons are recommended for next year’s competition.
Tribute to a very special Capitol regular: Among the annual traditions of the last days is to pay tribute to the lawmakers who aren’t coming back to their respective chambers next year. The Senate, because they had a LOT of time on their hands, WAITING as usual on the House (and more so this year) to get stuff done, had ample opportunity to salute its seven departing members.
Sen. Don Coram, who was drawn into the same district as Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and hence will lose his seat, commented in only the way the affable Montrose senator can: “this is one of the finest funerals I’ve ever been to!”
The tribute to term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail also acknowledged her longtime partner in crime. Not her husband, Shad Murib. Her dog, Gary.
Gary is a six-year-old Corgi Jack Russell who we have all watched grow from a young-un to a lively and most-beloved sight around the Capitol. He is so loved that he’s a welcome visitor to the Senate Minority office, where he is thoroughly spoiled. There are days when the door is closed, and you can find Gary sitting there, patiently, waiting for someone to let him in. Note to Donovan: is there such a thing as reprogramming for dogs?
During the tribute to Donovan on Wednesday, Gary got saluted, too, by Sen. Faith Winter, with this proclamation.
Gary, of course, had to accept in person.
There are rules around who gets to walk down the center aisle of the House and Senate, and rarely do the rules get relaxed for anyone other than the senators. Usually, it’s former members who are accorded that honor.
Gary is the very first dog to get that honor, and he happily trotted down the aisle and sat down on a chair next to Donovan in order to receive his tribute, and an official proclamation from his Capitol homies: Ellie, who belongs to Senate President Steve Fenberg, and Queso, Winters’ dog.
Note to Shad: dog envy isn’t pretty. He’s been around here longer than you have.
The biggest honor, however, is that he was the subject of a Sine Die haiku from Jesse Paul, the best new tradition of the end of session this year.
I’ve been challenged to write a haiku about something in the Capitol that brings me joy:An ode to Gary:Legs so small, a heart so big.What’s out the window?cc: @KerryDonovanCO #copolitics #coleg— Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) May 11, 2022
Dressed to the nines, or to the seventy-nines: Winter accomplished her goal of wearing a different dress every day for the 2022 session. There were those who were a tad incredulous - who has 120 dresses? - but Winter said she always wears dresses, and probably had to find no more than about 70 or 75, given that they don’t work weekends and holidays and she was off sick for a couple of days. Still, that’s a lot of dresses. She had help from one of those online places that rents dresses; if you like it, you keep it.
She began in January with that goal, as a way of telling stories about policy-making. The final dress on Sine Die was something akin to a cocktail dress (according to John Frank of Axios Denver). She justified the sequins by saying Sine Die is a holiday.
Whatcha gonna do with a cowboy? (With apologies to Chris LeDoux): When Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington wasn’t trying to rope lawmakers into supporting his views on fentanyl this year, he had an opportunity to serve as a legislative aide.
He “worked” for Rep. Perry Will of New Castle, and even had his own aide badge. No word on just what assignments Will tasked him with.
All this reality is cutting into my yo-yo-ing time: Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet has a Sine Die tradition: she has for the last year or two given out yo-yos with the state Capitol on them. They light up, too. It’s great because you get to see who’s got yo-yo chops (and that definitely includes the Aurora lawmaker) and who’s still got a bit of the kid in them (virtually everyone else).
