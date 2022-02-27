Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 0107
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1105, Sandridge – Deadly Force Against Intruder At A Business
- HB22-1106, Neville – Concealed Handguns On School Grounds
- HB22-1145, Will – Possess Large Ammunition Magazine For Competitions
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1242, Kipp and Exum – Regulate Tiny Homes Manufacture Sale & Installation
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-133, Winter and Priola – Provide Security For Certain Elected Officials
- SB22-066, Woodward – Restore Unemployment Insurance Fund Balance
- SB22-135, Bridges and Scott – Standard Time In Colorado. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB22-041, Woodward – Pretrial Release For Repeat & Violent Offenders
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- HB22-1144, Baisley – Naturally Acquired Immunity COVID-19
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Upon adjournment, Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 271
- HB22-1200, Van Winkle – Employee Exemption COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement
- HB22-1201, Van Beber and Soper – Standards For Immunization Requirements
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-114, Hisey and Story – Fire Suppression Ponds Water Rights (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
