Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21. The General Assembly is closed in observance of President's Day.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1217, Benavidez and Bockenfeld — Catalytic Converter Records And Grant Program
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1153, Tipper and Esgar — Affirm Parentage Adoption In Assisted Reproduction
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-118, Woodward — Encourage Geothermal Energy Use
- SB22-125, Sonnenberg — Allow Rural Public Health-care Entity Cooperation
- SB22-105, Donovan — Tribal Government Annual Address To Joint Session
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB22-1140, Valdez D. and Woog — Green Hydrogen To Meet Pollution Reduction Goals
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-137, Zenzinger and Coram — Transition Back To Standard K-12 Accountability
- SB22-044, Story — Use Of Student Growth In Educator Evaluations
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB22-128, Gonzales and Lee — Implicit Bias In Jury Selection
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1095, Lontine and Will — Physician Assistant Collaboration Requirements
- HB22-1075, Luck — Induced Termination Of Pregnancy State Registrar
- HB22-1047, Neville — Protecting Human Life At Conception
- HB22-1079, Williams — Abolishing Abortion In Colorado
1:30 p.m., Room 0107 House Judiciary, Room 107
- SB22-024, Roberts — Intimidating A Witness Changes
- SB22-019, Woodrow — Access To Suppressed Court Eviction Records
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1162, Exum— Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates
1:30 p.m., Senate Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 352
- SB22-113, Hansen — Artificial Intelligence Facial Recognition. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-040, Smallwood — Actuarial Reviews Health Ins Mandate Legislation
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 0112 Finance
- HB22-1138, Gray and Herod — Reduce Employee Single-occupancy Vehicle Trips
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1156, Kennedy and Williams — Public Official Reporting Requirements Modification
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1203, Hanks — Income Tax Credits For Nonpublic Education
- HB22-1019, Larson — Modifications To Qualified State Tuition Programs
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
