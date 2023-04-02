Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
Special note
The 2023-24 Long Appropriations Bill will be heard, along with its accompanying measures, in House Appropriations Monday morning. The House will review the bills for second reading, likely on Tuesday, with a final vote the following day.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, room 112
- HB23-1162, Woodrow — Consumer Legal Funding Transactions (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB23-1020, Ricks — Social Equity Licenses In Regulated Marijuana (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB23-1208, Marshall and Soper — Income Tax Credit For Eligible Teachers
- HB23-1265, Lukens and Velasco — Born To Be Wild Special License Plate. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB23-193, Fields — Victim Notification Of Proceedings
- HB23-1143, Gonzales — Fed Authorize Firearms For DACA Peace Officers
- HB23-1167, Rodriguez — Reporting Of Emergency Overdose Events
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
2:00 p.m., Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
- HB23-1095, Hinrichsen and Winter F. — Prohibited Provisions In Rental Agreements
- HB23-1190, Winter F. — Affordable Housing Right Of First Refusal. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Memorials, Senate floor
- SJM23-005, Rich; also Representative(s) Soper and Taggart — Memorializing former Senator Tilman M. Bishop.
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, room 352
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, room 271
- HB23-1249, Armagost and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Reduce Justice involvement For Young Children. Background here and here.
- HB23-1169, Bacon — Limit Arrest For Low-level Offenses. Background here.
1:30 p.m. House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building, room A (LSB-A)
- HB23-1255, Lindstedt and Dickson — Regulate Local Housing Growth Restrictions
- HB23-1253, Sharbini and Lindsay — Task Force To Study Corporate Housing Ownership
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- HB23-1192, Gonzales and Rodriguez — Additional Protections In Consumer Code (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- SB23-172, Winter F. and Gonzales — Protecting Opportunities & Workers' Rights Act (POWR).
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Upon adjournment, Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.