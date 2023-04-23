Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
This is the final weekly calendar of the 2023 session. When the General Assembly reaches the last two weeks of the session, which happens on April 25, legislative rules allow for committee hearings to take place at any time.
Committee schedules are subject to change. This website of all Senate and House committees and scheduled floor work, which can change at any time, is the best bet for keeping up on daily activities.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
8: 15 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room B (LSB-B)
- SB23-014, Moreno — Disordered Eating Prevention. Background on SB 014 and 176 here.
- SB23-176, Moreno and Cutter — Protections For People With An Eating Disorder
- SB23-213, Moreno — Land Use. Background here.
- SB23-271, Roberts and Van Winkle — Intoxicating Cannabinoid Hemp & Marijuana. Background here.
- SB23-287, Zenzinger and Lundeen — Public School Finance. Background here.
- SB23-290, Fenberg — Natural Medicine Regulation And Legalization
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, room 112
- SB23-056, Bird — Compensatory Direct Distribution To PERA
Upon Adjournment House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, room 107
- SB23-255, McCluskie and Catlin — Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund. Background on SB 255 and SB 256 here.
- SB23-256, Lukens and Soper — Management Of Gray Wolves Reintroduction
- SB23-192, Kipp and McLachlan — Sunset Pesticide Applicators' Act. Background here.
Upon Adjournment House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- SB23-105, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Bacon — Ensure Equal Pay For Equal Work. Background here.
- SB23-276, Sirota — Modifications To Laws Regarding Elections. Background here.
1:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee, room 357
- SB23-293, Coleman and Fields — Use Of Student Athlete's Name Image Or Likeness
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Upon Adjournment, House Judiciary Committee, room 271
- SB23-172, Weissman and Bacon — Protecting Opportunities & Workers' Rights Act
- SB23-022, Bird — Possession Of Weapon By Previous Offender Crimes (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
Upon Adjournment Room, House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, LSB-A
- HB23-1304, McCluskie and Frizell — Prop 123 Affordable Housing Programs
- SB23-184, Froelich and Garcia — Protections For Residential Tenants
- HB23-1302, Ortiz and Lieder — Housing Accessibility
2:00 p.m. Senate Finance Committee, room 357
- HB23-1279, Rodriguez — Allow Retail Marijuana Online Sales
2:00 p.m., Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
- HB23-1165, Jaquez Lewis — County Authority To Prohibit Firearms Discharge. Background here.
- HB23-1120, Fields and Winter F. — Eviction Protections For Residential Tenants. Background here.
- HB23-1115, Rodriguez — Repeal Prohibition Local Residential Rent Control. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, room 352
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
1:30 p.m. House Education Committee, room 112
- SB23-249, McLachlan and Evans — False Reporting Of Emergency
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Human Services Committee, room 357
