Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, APRIL 17
1:30 p.m. House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, room 107
- SB23-044, McCormick and Winter T. — Veterinary Ed Loan Repayment Prog
- SB23-005, Lynch and Snyder — Forestry And Wildfire Mitigation Workforce
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- HB23-1100, Jaquez Lewis and Gonzales — Restrict Gov Involvement In Immigration Detention
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, room 271
- HB23-1286, Armagost and Duran — Increase Penalty Cruelty Police & Service Animals. Background here.
- SB23-088, Winter T. and Martinez — Sentence Served Before Parole & Notify Victim
- SB23-022, Bird — Possession Of Weapon By Previous Offender Crimes. Background here.
2:00 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-265, Van Winkle — Prohibit Professional Discipline For Marijuana
2:00 p.m., Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
- SB23-213, Moreno — Land Use (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Upon adjournment, Senate Health & Human Services Committee, room 357
- HB23-1202, Priola and Gonzales — Overdose Prevention Center Authorization
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, room 271
- HB23-1230, Epps — Prohibit Assault Weapons In CO. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, room 352
- HB23-1217, Fields — Motor Vehicles Tows & Crime Victims
2:00 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, room 357
- SB23-271, Roberts and Van Winkle — Intoxicating Cannabinoid Hemp & Marijuana
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Upon adjournment, Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
- HB23-1165, Jaquez Lewis — County Authority To Prohibit Firearms Discharge. Background here.
- HB23-1115, Rodriguez — Repeal Prohibition Local Residential Rent Control. Background here.
1:30 p.m. House Education Committee, room 107
- SB23-249, McLachlan and Evans — False Reporting Of Emergency
1:30 p.m. House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A
- HB23-1282, Kipp — Protect Consumers From Public Utilities
1:30 P.M. Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, room 352
