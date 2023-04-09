Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB23-249, Bridges and Van Winkle — False Reporting Of Emergency
- HB23-1012, Amabile — Juvenile Competency To Proceed. Background here.
- SB23-247, Gonzales — Division Of Civil Protections And Rights In DOL
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 0107
- SB23-099, Kipp and Frizell — Special Education Funding. Background here.
- HB23-1262, Ricks — Colorado Re-engaged Iniative Modifications
- HB23-1263, Garcia and Young — Translating Individualized Education Programs
- HB23-1239, Hamrick and Bacon — Local Innovation For Education Assessments
- HB23-1261, McLachlan and Martinez — No Requirement For Selective Service Higher Ed
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1162, Woodrow — Consumer Legal Funding Transactions (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- SB23-163, Jodeh and Lynch — CPW Officers Classified As State Troopers
- SB23-108, Pugliese and Frizell — Allowing Temporary Reductions In Property Tax Due
- HB23-1279, Lindstedt and Sharbini — Allow Retail Marijuana Online Sales
- HB23-1275, Lindstedt — Modification Film Production Incentive
- HB23-1277, Marshall and Taggart — Reporting Adjustments To Taxable Income
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1259, Daugherty and Evans — Open Meetings Law Executive Session Violations
- SB23-053, Woodrow and Evans — Restrict Governmental Nondisclosure Agreements
- HB23-1270, Garcia and Lindsay — Creation Of Urgent Incident Response Fund
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1222, Duran and Weissman — Cases Of Domestic Violence In Municipal Court
- HB23-1164, Lynch — Opioid Harm Reduction. Background here.
- HB23-1258, Sharbini and Garcia — Drug Crime Cost Task Force
- SB23-067, Bacon — Participant Facilitated Recidivism Reduction Program
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1287, McCluskie and Lukens — County Regulations Related To Short-term Rentals
- HB23-1267, McCluskie and Soper — Double Fines Speeding Trucks On Steep Grades
- SB23-069, McLachlan — Requirements To Operate A Motorboat
- HB23-1266, Brown and Ricks — Reverse Mortgage Repayment When Home Uninhabitable
- HB23-1254, Brown and Mabrey — Habitability of Residential Premises
2 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Room 357
- SB23-207, Buckner — Sales & Use Tax Refund For Data Center Purchases
- SB23-199, Hinrichsen — Marijuana License Applications and Renewals
- SB23-263, Priola — General Fund Loan Natural Disaster Mitigation Enter
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Upon adjournment, Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB23-1067, Young and Bradfield — Family Intervener Program Deafblind Children
- HB23-1024, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Epps — Relative & Kin Placement Of A Child (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB23-1002, Mabrey and Jodeh — Epinephrine Auto-injectors. Background here.
- HB23-1224, Brown and Jodeh — Standardized Health Benefit Plan. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Legislative Council Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1248, Garcia and Mabrey — Executive Committee's Investigatory Authority
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-269, Buckner and Rich — Colorado Preschool Program Provider Bonus Payments
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- HB23-1027, Joseph and Weissman — Parent And Child Family Time
- SB23-251, Roberts and Rich — Revoke Driver's License Appeal Attorney General
- SB23-254, Fields and Gonzales — Search Warrant Procedures
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, Room 352
- SB23-268, Mullica — Ten-year Transportation Plan Information
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1286, Armagost and Duran — Increase Penalty Cruelty Police & Service Animals
- HB23-1280, Joseph and Soper — Colorado Access To Justice Commission
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1268, Lukens and Evans — Private Treatment for Out-of-state Defendant
- SB23-174, Lukens and Winter T. — Access To Certain Behavioral Health Services
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1257, Velasco and Boesenecker — Mobile Home Park Water Quality
- SB23-183, Titone and Weinberg — Local Gov Provision Of Communications Services
- SB23-178, McCormick and Lindsay — Water-wise Landscaping In HOA Communities. Background here.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
8:30 a.m., Conference Committee, Room 354
- SB23-090, Gardner — Uniform Commercial Code 2022 Amendments
Upon adjournment, House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1273, Snyder and Joseph — Creation Of Wildfire Resilient Homes Grant Program
- HB23-1274, McCormick and Catlin — Species Conservation Trust Fund Projects
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB23-092, Simpson and Hansen — Agricultural Producers Use Of Agrivoltaics
- HB23-1036, McLachlan — Nontoxic Bullet Replacement Hunting Program
- SB23-201, Jaquez Lewis — Mineral Resources Property Owners' Rights
- SB23-266, Priola — Neonic Pesticides As Limited-use Pesticides
- SB23-270, Roberts and Simpson — Projects To Restore Natural Stream Systems
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
