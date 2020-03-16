CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
MONDAY, MAR. 16
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield Republican Women: Meeting, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15 and RSVP 303-469-2679
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., location TBD, contact denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact 303-621-1111
TUESDAY, MAR. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Denver City Council: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP swrepbulicanwomen@gmail.com
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 1320 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Pueblo/Otero County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7970 Northfield Blvd., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir, Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public Health Care & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· Colorado Contractors Association: Legislative Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., Maggiano’s 500 16th St. Mall, Denver, contact Mary Marchun 303-594-8198
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, MAR. 19
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: CEA March on the Capitol, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD Assembly Training, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Platform Executive Committee, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) El Paso Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 2910 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
FRIDAY, MAR. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public Health Care & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 159 Main St., Grand Junction, cost $15, RSVP 970-243-8843
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., for location info contact denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, MAR. 21
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 2825 N. High St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD Assembly Training, 1-3 p.m., 574 S. Broadway., Denver
SUNDAY, MAR. 22
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., for location contact denverdsa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.