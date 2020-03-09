CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
MONDAY, MAR. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· Colorado Rural Electric Association: CREA Managers Lunch, 12-1:30 p.m., Maggiano’s 500 16th St. Mall, Denver, contact Tim Coleman 303-242-9270
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Rural Affairs & Agriculture, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: New Masculinities Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1045 Lincoln St., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: WIN Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location info contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Assembling Your Dream Team, 7-9 p.m., 800 Curtis St., Denver
TUESDAY, MAR. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Denver City Council: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP 303-752-2013
· Denver City Council: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Monthly Democratic Community Gathering, 6:30-8 p.m., 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public Health Care & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., CDE Board Room, Denver, contact 303-866-6817
· Denver City Council: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA/Our Revolution/Working Families, 5:45-8 p.m., 2199 California St., Denver
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Ambulance District Building 1055 Edwards Village, Blvd., Edwards
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Environmental Initiative, 6-8 p.m., 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 2525 W. Alameda Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-9 p.m., 789 Sherman St., #110, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee, 7-9 p.m., FairPlay Barn, 456 Front St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
THURSDAY, MAR. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., CDE Board Room, Denver, contact 303-866-6817
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rich Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Tea Party, 6 p.m., 6500 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact 970-596-9998
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Credentials Committee, 6:15-8:15 p.m., 574 S. Broadway., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., 789 Sherman St., #110, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora
FRIDAY, MAR. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public Health Care & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 14
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP 303-828-0262
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 701 Vasquez Blvd., Platteville, RSVP to Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-11 a.m., 290 Speer Blvd., Denver, RSVP at denvergopwomen.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Convention, 12-2 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
· (L) Larimer County Libertarian Party: Development Group, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 144 N. College Ave., Fort Collins
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Development Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 709 16th St., Greeley
SUNDAY, MAR. 15
· (R) Yuma County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 402 Main St., Wray, cost $30/person, contact Jessie Vance 970-630-6383
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.