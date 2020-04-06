CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The Colorado State Capitol will be open for essential business related to the legislative session. The building will not be available for public tours. People without essential business can contact the session through https://leg.colorado.gov/watch-listen or Colorado Channel www.coloradochannel.net
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· Congressman Ed Perlmutter: COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., call 303-274-7944 to register or visit perlmutter.house.gov/calendar
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: WIN Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, APR. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org
WEDNESDAY, APR. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
THURSDAY, APR. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chambers, Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Boulder Libertarian Virtual Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., for information on Zoom Call visit lpcolorado.org or contact Lance Cayko at socialmedia@lpboulder.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, contact denverdemsocialists@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 10
SATURDAY, APR. 11
SUNDAY, APR. 12
