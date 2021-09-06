CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for location or Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj or by phone 478-352-1483 PIN: 719 379 515
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Ecosocialist Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
· Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Ranked Choice Voting Policy Committee, 2-3 p.m., contact events@RCVforColorado.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Advanced Mobility Partnerships Working Group, 2:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988078 to register for the Zoom meeting
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Ste. 130, Lakewood
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Mental Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice System, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Resolutions Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85647752267?pwd=NitxeUhCU3dMTkhHeGl0Y1BrRkxrdz09 or visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting/Webinar, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196, contact Walker Knight at walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Mental Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice System, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Foothills Republicans Club: Future for Public Safety with JeffCo Sherrif Shrader/Arvada Deputy Chief of Police Ed Brady/Matt Durkin, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1717 Denver West Marriott Blvd., Lakewood, register at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Grassroots Reunion & Fundraiser, 5-9 p.m., 1399 35th St., Denver, RSVP at https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register to attend virtually at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-15/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Tom Jurgens at cohd29chair@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Donna Morganstern at donna_morganstern@yahoo.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 5-5:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Meeting, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, RSVP to ckboller@comcast.net
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Caucus Assembly Training, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86456465743?pwd=SkpLeldGQlF3YXJCcko5UkdmTEE0QT09 or visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/
· Youth Activists for Abortion Access Summit: 2021, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., register at https://secure.everyaction.com/uu1skltu0UuWD59bqjjSNQ2
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlf-urrDIiHdDOypFzjPQXybfpqD6JHx9J or vist https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Donkeoke, 5-9 p.m., purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021karaoke
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Froelich, 1-2 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
