CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org more more information on call
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: GOP Central Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peake One Blvd., Frisco
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.,m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group-Candidates and Ballot Measures, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for Zoom call information contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact HD6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 E. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Morgan County Democratic Party: National Popular Vote presented by Sen. Mike Foote, 7-8 p.m., visit coloradodems.org for Zoom call link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., email info@douglasdems.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Strategic Campaign Training, 7-9 p.m., register at denverdsa.org for the Zoom call training
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-877-2940
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientations WG Admin. Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to register visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/110186866519859723
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@douglasdems.org for Zoom call information
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m.,
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Leadership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way., Broomfield
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email HD42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki 303-828-0262 or Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 8:45-11 a.m., 290 E. Speer Blvd., Media Room, Denver, RSVP at denvergopwomen.org
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Dine-N-Dems, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Parking Lot, Grand Junction
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Volunteer Lit Drop, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m., signup at gotv@denverdemocrats.org
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Weekly Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., for Zoom link visit denverdsa.org or email info@denverdsa.org
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Volunteer Lit Drop, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m., signup at gotv@denverdemocrats.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Recitation 5 Final Session, 1-3 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.