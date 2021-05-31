CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY 31
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Fundraising Committee, 6:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 join the meeting
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
· (L) Pueblo County Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 a.m., contact Jim Wiley at jimger89@gmail.com for virtual meeting information
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Blvd., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chair’s Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for meeting Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact Bradley Beck at bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940 for more information
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: League of Women Voters Annual Congressional Reception, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org to RSVP
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Hass at 303-718-6960 for more information
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange—Green from the Ground Up The Sustainable Neighborhood Network, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/987470 to register for the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 12365 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lde6gqjsjGNTP5TndqmdkKA7Ynwalm1O2 to join the meeting
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@adamscountydems.com for virtual meeting information
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· City of Aurora: COVID Vaccine Clinic, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Democrats Summer Kickoff, 2-4 p.m., Sloan’s Lake Park, 3700 W. 18th Ave., Denver, register at https://fb.me/e/d9nQ8TgEa
· (R) Kit Carson County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 340 S. 14th St., Burlington, contact Diane Homm at dianehomm@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
