CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 3
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall With Rep. Froelich, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Phillips County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-837-9393 for meeting Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc’s People’s Climate Tribunal, Part II: People v. Polis Planning, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
TUESDAY, MAY. 4
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Senate Chamber, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (L) Pueblo County Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact Jim Wiley at jimger89@gmail.com for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Group Boulder, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Blvd., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Dems Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 5
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chamber, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee—Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Building, Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretarty@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
THURSDAY, MAY. 6
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 11957 Lioness Way, Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Ad Dems at Ciancio’s, 7-8 p.m., 9560 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for meeting Zoom link
FRIDAY, MAY. 7
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of both the House and Senate, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chamber, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Weekly Officer’s Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for a Zoom invitation
SATURDAY, MAY. 8
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP at 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 p.m., contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for meeting Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, MAY. 9
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 1-2 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 701-799 High St., Denver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.