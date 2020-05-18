CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 18
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Buzz-Colorado Plus, 6-8 p.m., for location information contact 303-237-1359
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialist Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., location TBD, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
TUESDAY, MAY. 19
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, contact June Robinson at 303-752-2013 or robinsonrealty@comcast.net
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: VAN 101, to register contact admin@epcodemparty.org
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Congressional District 3 Candidate Forum with Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino-VIA ZOOM, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for link and more information contact mesacountydemocraticparty@gmail.com or 970-549-8544
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for location information
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 20
· CO DOT: Workshops/Committee Meetings, for information visit codot.gov via live chat
· DRCOG: Data Acquisition Projects Update, 10-11:30 a.m., to register and join the meeting visit https://drcog.org/node/977961
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 4:30-7 p.m., to join or for questions contact Ultra Donahue at 719-232-0538
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: GOTV Training, 6-7 p.m., register for Zoom call at mesacountydems.org/events
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Jewish Republicans Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for location information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., FairPlay Barn, Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Zoom Call, 7-9 p.m., register at https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation
THURSDAY, MAY. 21
· CO DOT: Regular Commission Meeting, for information contact codot.gov via live chat
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30-12:30 p.m., 3020 Hart Rd., Pueblo, contact Katherine Gibbs hdutygib@msn.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, MAY 22
SATURDAY, MAY. 23
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 4879 Crown Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer 101, 2-3:30 p.m., to register or for questions contact admin@epcodemparty.org
SUNDAY, MAY. 24
