MONDAY, MAY. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Floor Work, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact David William at 719-239-1813 for more information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Membership Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, MAY. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Team Crow Thank You Phonebanks, 6-7 p.m., visit https://secure.ngpvan.com/6GwWAGjwckSs80t-PEmvBg2 for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Meeting—Women and Health, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact epcdems@gmail.com for virtual meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: JDLI Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87114007847 to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, MAY. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685
· DRCOG: Quarterly City and County Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/987457 for virtual meeting information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-11/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-comm
FRIDAY, MAY. 14
SATURDAY, MAY. 15
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Our State of Healthcare—Colorado Conversations Town Hall, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/38534 to join
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/electoral-comm
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Sullivan, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Signature Gathering Canvass, 1-4 p.m., 701-799 High St., Denver
SUNDAY, MAY. 16
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books & Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch and email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org
