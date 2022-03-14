CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, MAR. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· One Colorado: LGBTQ+ Lobby Day, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 1373 Grant St., Denver, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/onecolorado/event/440511
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Latinx Advocacy Day 2022, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, register in advance at https://secure.everyaction.com/uLUqJYJABECF4McJz9Hodw2?utm_source=LAD+2022
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado Rural Electric Association: Legislative Lunch, 12-1:30 p.m., 500 16th St., Denver, contact timcoleman@coloradoea.org for more information
· DRCOG: Boulder County Technical Committee, 1-2:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register in advance
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-10 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: House House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 4760 28th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado Cable Telecommunications Association: 5th Annual Downhill Party, 5-7:30 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Magliano’s, Denver, contact Lara Long at 719-310-2167 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 361 71st Ave., Greeley
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@devnerdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact vicechair1@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-432-2450 for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest District Call, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: San Luis Valley Republican Women, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact 303-887-1723 for more information
· Colorado Cattle/Wool/Dairy/Wheat/Water Conservation Associations: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, contact Nelson Scott 850-866-6166 for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45-6:15 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information, visit https://drcog.org/node/988204 to join the meeting
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81080588374 to join the meeting
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Labor Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 6:30-8 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, MAR. 17
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· CLAW (Colorado Legislation for Animal Welfare) Caucus: Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Arapahoe County Forum, 3-5 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://rmcad.zoom.us/j/91053250039 to join the meeting
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Open House with Assembly Delegates, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://bcdp.co/PlatformEC to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 18
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 p.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia, cost $15
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 19
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Assembly, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@adamsgop.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Assembly, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@jeffcodems.org for location information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: County Assembly, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 5254 N. Meadows Dr., Castle Rock
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Assembly, 9:30 a.m., 655 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Assembly, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for virtual meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books & Brunch, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact socfem@denverdsa.org to register or visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Assembly, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1100 S. 5th St., Montrose
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Assembly, 1-3 p.m., contact 970-689-6391 or info@larimerdems.org for more information
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Century Club 2022, 6-8 p.m., 8313 W. F St., Greeley, books reservations by March 14 at https://www.weldcountydems.org/event/century-club-2022/
SUNDAY, MAR. 20
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Chapter Meeting, 2-3 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont
