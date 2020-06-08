CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., for location information contact David Williams at 719-239-1813
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., join the Zoom meeting by signing up at https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-board-meeting-2020-06-08/
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11:30-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, contact June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg, contact Debi Sporleder at 719-989-1501 for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Monthly Community Gathering, 5:30-7 p.m., 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Zoom meeting contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, location TBD, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Environmental Initiative, 5-7 p.m., 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom call http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting, email helpdesk@bocodems.org or 720-647-5720 with any questions or issues
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., FairPlay Barn in Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to register for the cal
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, location TBD, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy ave., contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Tom Peterson at 303-229-6710
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, contact Stephen Allen at 720-313-0373
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP with John Kivimaki 303-828-0262
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 West Berry Ave., contact Dorothy Gotlieb at 303-770-1841
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., for Zoom meeting link visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar or email HD9@denverdemocrats.org to be added to the list
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women, 3563 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, for time contact denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., Zoom call contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Picnic, 12-3 p.m., Anderson Park 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.