CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Voter Needs and Registration Class, 10-11 a.m., contact Susan at 720-260-6100 for Zoom link
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, RSVP to Susie Hranicka at 303-469-2679
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Candidate Forum with Colorado Black Women for Political Action, 6-8 p.m., RSVP at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (D) Congressional District 4: Executive Committee, 7-8 p.m., contact Dianne Bailey at bailey.nyce@pcisys.net or 303-328-7625 for more information and Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence-Simon at tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves at 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Chairs Call Monthly, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the meeting
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for the Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Actions: Power and Politics June Update, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the call at https://www.facebook.com/events/774811803405863
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/98921708535 to join meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meetings, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org or 970-351-7047 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Summer Kickoff Celebration, 6:30 p.m., cost $25 individual or $40 two person household, register at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/acdpsummerkickoff
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 p.m., 52 W. Springer Ave., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· Foundation for Applied Conservative Leadership: Political Leadership School, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, register at https://www.facl-training.org/.../denver-co-pls-26jun2021
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Campaign Book Camp Session II, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/392940/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact Marty Amble at mamble@hotmail.com for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., visit meet.google.com/yyo-ktoy-fpf to join the meeting
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Campaign Book Camp Session II, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/392940/
· Town Hall with Reps. Sullivan and Froelich and AG Phil Weiser, 12-1 p.m., register in advance for webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DkXkEqv5TkuVAWdelTww9w
