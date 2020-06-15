CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 15
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2670
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: WIN Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Suite A., Boulder, Dial in 712-770-3729 access code 34718
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Durango Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, contact swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· DRCOG: Census Hard to Count Regional Workgroup, 1:30-3:30 p.m., to join virtual meeting visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/824015725
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7970 Northfield Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for Zoom meeting information email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, contact 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact 720-526-2104 or email info@bocodems.org
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democrats: Study Hall, 5:30-8 p.m., register at epcodemparty.org or email admin@epcodemparty.org with questions
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Public Hearing on Proposed Amendment to the 2040 Metro Vision Regional Transportation and Associated Air Quality Conformity Documents, 6:30 p.m., for information on the call and how to submit questions visit https://drcog.org/node/977966
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for call information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7-9 p.m., 466 S. Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to register for the call
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Country Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
· Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-2) with Sen. Ron Wdyen (D-OR), Sec. of State Kim Wyman (R-WA) Virtual Vote By Mail Town Hall, 3 p.m., visit https://townhallproject.com/?district=CO-2-082 to fill out the participation form, the live town hall can be viewed at facebook.com/townhallproject
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Soc Fem Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., for information on video call email socfem@denverdsa.org
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., for meeting information contact 303-830-8242
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 7-9 p.m., for information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., for call information email hd8@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer 101, 10-11:30 a.m., register at epcodemparty.org or email admin@epcodemparty.org for more information
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for call information email hd2@denverdemocrats.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for information contact info@denverdsa.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
