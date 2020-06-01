CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6 p.m., register by calling 303-274-7944 or at https://townhallproject.com/?district=CO-07-0807
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialist Book Club, 7-8 p.m., email ecosoc@denverdsa.org for call information, reading chapters 3 & 4 of ‘A Planet to Win'
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Virtual Town Hall, 5 p.m., RSVP at https://andrewromanoff.com/virtualtownhall/
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 7-9 p.m., for Zoom meeting go to https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar password for meeting entry is HD5Dems
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., FairPlay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1045 Lincoln St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events to register for the call
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5-7 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, for more information contact 719-473-8713
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for location/call information contact info@denverdsa.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Virtual Town Hall, 12 p.m., RSVP at https://andrewromanoff.com/virtualtownhall/
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., Zoom call https://zoom.us/j/648793110 meeting ID 648 793 110
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for call information contact info@denverdsa.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Books & Brunch, 11-1 p.m., email socfem@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting ID and password, reading ‘Gender, Sexuality, Political Economy’ by Michaela di Leonardi
