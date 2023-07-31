CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 31
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, contact Millie Meardon at 719-395-3228 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Committee, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549 to join the meeting
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Recidivism Interim Study Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3-4 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information on virtual meeting
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4-5:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information on virtual meeting
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 5 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ER Committee, 5-6:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84533735978 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Colorado Palestine Coalition Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Prop HH Panel and Forum, 6-8 p.m., 20105 Main St., Event Hall A, Parker, visit https://douglascounty.givingfuel.com/prop-hh-education for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709097944 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84797879789 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Conservative Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m., 11229 CO-93, Golden
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: E.I.C. Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 1019 6th St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87218066973 to join the meeting
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 333 W. Ellsworth Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 9:15-10:30 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register in advance
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5209 for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) La Plata County Democratic Party: Annual Picnic, 12-2 p.m., Junction Creek Campground 1499 FDR 171, Durango
· (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Annual Picnic, 2-5 p.m., Chipeta Park, Poncha Springs, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/chaffee-annual-fundraiser
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual Picnic, 12-3 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Campaign/Vote Gravity Training-Online Class, 1-5 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/campaignvote-gravity-training-online-class-2023-08/ for more information
· (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: BBQ, 2-5 p.m., 909 Capitol St., Eagle
