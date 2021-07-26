CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 26
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/kcz-xtax-wpo?authuser=0
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Data & Documentation Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Mom’s Demand Action Douglas County/South Denver, 6:30-8 p.m., RSVP at https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/41848/signup/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
TUESDAY, JULY 27
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., virtual link available at https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94199562742
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., join the Google Meet meeting at https://meet.google.com/pab-ifrj-htq?authuser=0
· Denver Congressional District 1: Public Redistricting Hearing, 7 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9-11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: National Security Implications of the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Aggressions and Threats with Helen Raleigh, 11:30-1 p.m., 1776 Grand St., Denver, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate ui
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Power & Politics, 6-8 p.m., register for the virtual event at https://www.cbwpa.org/event/power-politics-july-2021/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· Congressional District 6: Public Redistricting Hearing, 7 p.m., 16000 E. CentreTech Pkwy., Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP to Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com
THURSDAY, JULY 29
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado Working Families Party Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.mobilize.us/co-wfp/event/370327/
FRIDAY, JULY 30
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
· Montrose Congressional District 3: Public Redistricting Hearing, 11 a.m., 17253 Chipeta Rd., Montrose
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: ACDP Officer’s Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· Grand Junction Congressional District 3: Public Redistricting Hearing, 7 p.m., 1100 North Ave., Meyer Ballroom, Grand Junction
SATURDAY, JULY 31
· Carbondale Congressional District 3: Public Redistricting Hearing, 11 a.m., 520 S. Third St., Community Room, Carbondale
· Frisco Congressional District 2: Public Redistricting Hearing, 0083 Nancy’s Place, CR 1014, Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 6-10 p.m., contact Marshall Dawson at marshall@bocogop.org
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Trivia Contest, 4:30-8 p.m., contact office@jeffcodems.org for more information
