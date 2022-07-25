CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, JULY 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting & Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact 303-469-2679 for more information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Watch Party! Denver City Council, 4:45-7 p.m., join the meeting at https://bit.ly/DenverCityCouncilWatchParty
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSocialist Social Hour, 7-8 p.m., Cheeseman Park Picnic Area, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Person with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal Justice System, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Technical Sub-Committee of the Denver Subregional Forum, 2:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://denvergov-org.zoom.us/s/87692298204
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: ACT (Active Collective Trauma) Summit, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: July Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7401 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/donate, contact president@lincolnclubofcolorado.org for more information
· DRCOG: Boulder County Subregional Forum, 12 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988909 for meeting link
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Organizing Meeting w/ Coordinated Campaign, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 420, Aurora, register in advance at https://www.mobilize.us/coordinated2022/event/468662/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Fundraiser for David Ortiz HD 38, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/spiegel-cwg-froelich-fr22, contact austinforortiz@gmail.com for more information, proof of COVID-19 vaccination required
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/stonewalldems/event/399074/ to register in advance
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83447840839
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact belwood0328@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
THURSDAY, JULY 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Denver Subregional Forum, 12 p.m., join the meeting at https://denvergov-org.zoom.us/s/82735934572
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 passcode 236791
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails-Monthly Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally with Damon Davis for HD 55, 6 p.m., 905 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, RSVP to ctallan76@gmail.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link or contact hd41@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, JULY 29
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 9250 Zotos Dr., Highlands Ranch, cost $15
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: ACT (Active Collective Trauma) Summit, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, register in advance at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
SATURDAY, JULY 30
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Canvass in Ft. Lupton, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 203 Harrison Ave., Ft. Lupton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Meet & Greet with Rep. Boesenecker, 10-11:30 a.m., RSVP for address https://secure.actblue.com/donate/danandvanessa
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82938520009
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Annette Cannon Kickoff, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 7714 Grandview Ave., Arvada
SUNDAY, JULY 31
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, RSVP to rsvp@jeffcodems.org, cost $30 per person
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado Day Potluck Picnic with HD 36 & 42, 4-7 p.m., 1561 N. Quentin St., Aurora, $10 donation suggested, visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for more information
