CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Full RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Colorado General Assembly: Ethics Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact Rebecca Seaman at 719-398-6550 for location information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location of meeting
· City of Denver: Public Comment Session, 5 p.m., virtual link available at https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., virtual link available at https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., register at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5553 or call 303-274-7944
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Planning Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Gequinn Mattox at luncheon@cbwpa.org and join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83255432229
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 9-11 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, JULY 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013 or robinsonrealty@comcast.net
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., virtual link available at https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-city-council.html
· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Transportation Town Hall with Rep. Monica Duran, Sen. Tammy Story and Commissioner Andy Kerr, 6-7 p.m., Parfet Park 10th and Washington Ave., Golden,
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Working Session, 6:30-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events to join Google Meets
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Walker Knight at walkerLknight@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, JULY 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836 for more information
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Froelich, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org for meeting link and send questions to secretart@larimerdems.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
FRIDAY, JULY 16
· Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram at 970-249-0724 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 4-5 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for meeting link
SATURDAY, JULY 17
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479 or mamawug@yahoo.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., RSVP at HD8@denverdemocrats.org for more information and meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Sullivan, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Summer Picnic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 360 N. Hooker St., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Wendi Strom Kickoff, 3-5 p.m., 2010 Oak St., Lakewood, contact wendiforlakewood@gmail.com for more information
SUNDAY, JULY 18
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Young Dems/Lil Dems Fundraiser, location and time TBD—visit https://fb.me/e/2PXDYHsUW for further details, suggested donation $3
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Books and Brunch, 3-4:30 p.m., email questions to socfem@denverdsa.org and register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/socfem-books-brunch
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 4-7 p.m., 1833 CO. Rd. 53, Keensburg, contact Yuli Ramirez at yulipaulson@outlook.com
