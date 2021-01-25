CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JAN. 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary/Senate Judiciary, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30-3:30 p.m., to join the meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5-9 p.m., to join Zoom meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ password Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Office Hours, 5:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://www.denverdsa.org/events, submit questions in advance to tech@denverdsa.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/ for meeting link
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment/Senate Health & Human Services, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance/Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for meeting link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: SEAR Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., 603 Main St., Canon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar to join the Zoom meeting
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor/Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Sate Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9-11 a.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, cost $25 for members and $30 non-members, RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., for meeting link contact drcog@drcog.org
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government/Senate Transportation & Energy, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Rep. El Perlmutter (CO-7) Town Hall with Senator Moreno and Senator Winter, 5:30-7 p.m., register in advance at https://www.facebook.com/events/4928171793919622
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., link to the Zoom call at https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative Monthly Webinar Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., sign up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5665259355734301965
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary/Senate Judiciary, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (L) Chaffee County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/chaffee-county-meeting-2021-01-14/ to join the Zoom meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP to HD7@denverdemocrats.org for meeting link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., for meeting link contact info@weldcountydems.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Zoom meeting link at https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email hd41@arapahoedems.org for calendar invite with call in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: City Charter Reading/Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for meeting link
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Rebekah Stewart for Lakewood City Council Ward 3, 7-8 p.m., donate at https://donate.fundhero.io/rebekahforlakewood, tickets $35 meeting link will be emailed after receipt
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 p.,m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., for location information contact 303-779-1115
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for Slack meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: 1:1 Training-Making A Membership Ask!, 1-3 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: DSA Game Night, 5-7 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: A Toast to Us in 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m., join the virtual fundraiser at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/toast21 or email info@weldcountydems.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: ReOrg Practice Sessions, 6:30-7:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.