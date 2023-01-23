CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JAN. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: PolEd Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
· DRCOG: Environment Justice and Equity Project—Benefits and Burdens Virtual Listening Session, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., event is invite only contact 303-480-5658 for more information, register at https://drcog.org/node/989859
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· Colorado Motor Carriers Association/Hispanic Contractors of Colorado and Wyoming/Petroleum Marketers Association: Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Sami Davis at [email protected] for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· Yemi for Colorado Springs Mayor: Meet & Greet, 6-7 p.m., 118 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit meet.google.com/fun-isfk-scm to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112 Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: Fighting to Embolden the Conservative Moment with Campfire Colorado—featuring Matt Conelly, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, visit https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events to RSVP, cost $25
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary; Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· Tourism Industry Association: Legislative Reception, 5 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Bezel, Denver
· DRCOG: Environment Justice and Equity Project—Benefits and Burdens Virtual Listening Session, 6-7:30 p.m., event is invite only contact 303-480-5658 for more information, register at https://drcog.org/node/989860
· League of Women Voters of Colorado: Upholding Democracy in the Age of the Big Lie with Major Garrett and David Becker, 5-7 p.m., 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at thebigtruthbook.com,
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Committee Board Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] to RSVP
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ to register in advance
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance; Senate Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· API Colorado Oil & Gas Association: Legislative Reception, 4-7 p.m., 1660 Lincoln St., Denver, RSVP to Kelly Hensel at [email protected] or 720-214-7179
· Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association: Legislative Reception, 5 p.m., 1550 Court Pl., Denver, contact Josh Handling at [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Cocktails Monthly Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 457 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for Zoom link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4020 S. College Ave., Unit B11, Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Rd., Littleton, cost $15
· DROCG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Suite 130, Lakewood
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: 2023 Open House, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89292933344 to join the meeting
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 10:15-11:45 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 12955 Albrook Dr., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: National ETOC Training, 12-3 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register and join video call at https://dsausa.zoom.us/j/88075833894
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Italian Feast, 6-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
SUNDAY, JAN. 29
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: National ETOC Training, 12-3 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events to register and join video call at https://dsausa.zoom.us/j/88075833894
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
