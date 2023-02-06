CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, FEB. 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m.,151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link or contact [email protected] for more information
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
· Colorado General Assembly: House Appropriations, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Task Force for the Consideration of Facial Recognition Services, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Recycle Colorado: Legislative Reception, 4-6 p.m., 1660 Lincoln St., Lobby, Denver, contact 720-527-1495 for more information
· Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado: Legislative Reception, 5-8 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· Denver City Council District 9: Debate, 5:30-8 p.m., 4817 National Western Dr., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Resolution Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 884 S. Buckley Rd., Aurora
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Committee, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95390103549
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: COHFA Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710277472 to join the meeting
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· AC-REP: Legislative Reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· Colorado Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: Legislative Reception, 5:30 p.m., 1201 Broadway, Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Gabby Giffords Gun Violence Prevention Town Hall, 6-8 p.m., 1373 Grant St., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gun-violence-prevention-town-hall-tickets-519073872927
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSocialist Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196 to join the meeting
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 141 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10-11 a.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
· (R) Foothills Republicans: View from the Chairs, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11500 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Rock the Suburbs, 5-6:30 p.m., 4325 Everett St., Wheat Ridge
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information on virtual meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Southwest Denver Meetup, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose
· (R) Denver Republican Women’s Club: Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83525600731 to join the meeting
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 8 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Champagne and Chocolate Fundraiser, 7-9 p.m., 573 Quentin St., Aurora, RSVP to [email protected], $20 donation at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd42dems
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., RSVP to Marge Klein at 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 8-10 a.m., 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 3002 E. Trilby Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) North Suburban Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10:30 a.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.weldcountydems.org/event/weld-county-democratic-party-reorganization/ for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Organizational Meetings for Denver County and Districts, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., contact 720-441-4092 for location information
· NAACP Aurora: General Body Meeting, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., contact naacpauro[email protected] for location information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 601 1st St., Eaton
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Biennial Reorganization, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at [email protected] for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953520834 to join the meeting
· (D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Reorganization Meeting, 11 a.m., 402 W. Main St., New Castle
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Candidate Training, 2-4 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to [email protected] or 720-550-1048
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition Working Group Bi-Weekly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at bit.ly/wg-abolition
