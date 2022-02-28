CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations. For any missing Republican Party events contact info@cologop.org
MONDAY, FEB. 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: Arapahoe Forum Technical Committee, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Livestock & Water, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: General Body Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@cbwpa.org or 720-288-0119 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Caucus, 7 p.m., visit https://www.weldcogop.org/event-details/weld-gop-caucus-2022 to register in advance
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Candidates for Secretary, 7 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-meet-the-candidates-for-secretary-2022-02-28/ to register or contact alton67@comcast.net
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
TUESDAY, MAR. 1
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Caucus, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., contact headquarters@jeffcorepublicans.com for more information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Precinct Caucus, 9 a.m., contact 720-432-1149 for more information
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum: Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: Advanced Mobility Partnership Working Group, 2:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· Adams County Regional Economic Partnership: Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact Mariah Cook 303-513-4686 for more information
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Caucus, 6-9 p.m., contact info@jeffcodems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-7:30 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
· (R) Ken Caryl Residents & HD 25: Meeting to Discuss County, State and Congressional Assemblies, 6:30 p.m., 7227 S. Simms St., Littleton, contact meverson@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Precinct Caucus, 6:30-9 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Caucus, 7 p.m., visit https://www.adamsgop.com/event-details/adams-county-caucus to register in advance
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Candidates for Treasurer, 7 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-meet-the-candidates-for-treasurer-2022-03-01/ to register or contact alton67@comcast.net
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.dougcodems.org/events for Zoom link
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 2
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., contact 303-779-1115 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact bbeck@bocogop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado Banking Association: Legislative Briefing Lunch, 12 p.m., 1750 Welton St., Denver, contact lindsay@coloradobankers.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107 Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting information
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Zoom Meeting for New Libertarians, 7-8 p.m., register in advance at https://lpcolorado.org/event/zoom-meeting-for-new-libertarians-2022-03-02/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, MAR. 3
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Northeast Colorado Libertarian Development Group Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 539 S. Baxter Ave., Holyoke
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 800 S. Hover St., Ste. 12, Longmont
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:45 p.m., 400 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Gilpin County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact mariea.fish@gmail.com for more information
FRIDAY, MAR. 4
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Republicans at Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
SATURDAY, MAR. 5
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Caucus, contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Caucus and County Assembly, registration 8:30-11:30 a.m., County Assembly begins at 1 p.m., 1102 Wildcat Ave., Fruita
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Caucus and County Assembly, 8:40 a.m.-3 p.m., 1555 Daphne St., Broomfield, register in advance at https://www.broomfieldrepublicans.org/events/caucus-save-the-date
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., register in advance at ttps://www.mobilize.us/hd4democrats/event/441745/
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Virtual Caucus, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@weldcountydems.org or https://www.weldcountydems.org/event/virtual-caucuses-for-weld-county-democratic-party/ for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: 2022 LPAC County Convention, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Caucus & Assembly, 12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org to register
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Local Government and Activism Training, 12-2:30 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Caucus, 1-3 p.m., contact info@larimerdems.org for more information or visit http://larimerdems.org/caucus-information-0
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Caucus, 1-3 p.m., visit https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/2022-broomfield-democratic-caucus/ for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Caucus, 1-5 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/caucus22 to register in advance
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Precinct Caucus, 2-4 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, MAR. 6
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Annual Meeting, 12:30-3 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
