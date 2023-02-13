CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to [email protected] for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
¯
MONDAY, FEB. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10
· One Colorado: LGBTQ+ Lobby Day, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., register in advance at https://one-colorado.org/new/one-colorados-2020-lgbtq-lobby-day or [email protected]
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee and Reorganization Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Regular Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 7 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81199932724
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· The University Club of Denver: Legislators Open House, 4:30-7 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact 303-944-0391 for more information
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/electoral_meetings
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] to RSVP
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 157 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12-1 p.m., 333 Santa Fe Ave., Alamosa
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 County Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4-5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5-5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:30-6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Windsor Gardens Republican Club, 5:30-7 p.m., 595 S. Clinton St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Working Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6 p.m., 53 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Palestine Solidarity Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Longmont Republican Women, 6-9 p.m., 1436 Skyway Dr., Longmont
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: LGBTQ+ Initiative, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for more information
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado Municipal League: Legislative Reception, 5-6:30 p.m., 1144 Sherman ST., Denver, RSVP to Lara Larkin at 303-831-6411
· (R) Alamosa County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2069 First St., Alamosa
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81433026659 Passcode: 236791 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US 85, Sedalia, cost $15
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org, cost $20
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· Central JeffCo Town Hall: State Rep. Monica Duran And Chris Kennedy, 9:30-11 a.m., 7500 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 p.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver, contact [email protected] for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 8485 Kipling St., Arvada
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 12-1 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Coal Creek Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., Unit 1, Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Sen. Tom Sullivan and Cross-Disability Coalition, 4-5 p.m., 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial, RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/548246/
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Reading Group, 2-3:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88113170283 to join the meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.