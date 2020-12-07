CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, DEC. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· City of Denver: General Public Comment Session, 5 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
(R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
· (R) Larmier County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: Mayor-Council, 9:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson 303-752-2013
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Committee on Legal Services, 12 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Monthly Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., email info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: End of Year Party, 6-7:30, to join the virtual meeting visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/951171189
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., Denver
· DRCOG: 2050 MVRTP Civic Advisory Group, 6:30-8 p.m., to join the meeting visit https://drcog.org/node/980329 or call in by phone 872-240-3311 then enter access code 184-267-285
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom link visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· City and County of Denver: Commercial Permitting Presentation & Panel Discussion, 5-6:30 p.m., to register for the online event visit bit.ly/dec9presentation
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglen
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting email info@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· City of Denver: Budget and Policy Committee, 9:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windemere St., Littleton
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting email HD42@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting email info@denverdemocrats.org
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
· Sen. Michael Bennet: Telephone Town Hall, 9-10 a.m., register for the town hall at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-11th-telephone-town-hall-tickets-131413159297
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illif Ave., Aurora
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting email info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link email Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
