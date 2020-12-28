CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, DEC. 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver, for more information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver or call in to listen 720-928-9299 with webinar ID 960-0657-7923
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Bylaws and Constitution Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., 2623 S. Iris St., Denver, to join the Zoom call visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/bylaws-and-constitution-meeting-2020-12-12/
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
· City of Denver: Finance and Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vwbg9VBCTPitrQVpMpAbkw or call in to listen 720-928-9299 with webinar ID 992-4794-6211
· First Unitarian Society of Denver: Political Action Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email HD4@denverdemocrats.org for meeting information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., contact labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., to submit questions in advance email annam.mart95@gmail.com and register for the Zoom link at arapahoedems.org
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
