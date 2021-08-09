CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for information on location
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Planning Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Gequinn Mattox at luncheon@cbwpa.org for more information and join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83255432229
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Rebecca Seaman at rsrph@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Boudler County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact dengophd6@gmail.com for location information
· Independent Redistricting Commission: Manitou Springs-CD 5, 7 p.m., 606 Manitou Ave., City Council Chambers, Manitou Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: Early Childhood and School Readiness Legislative Commission, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for meeting link
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., visit https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Departments/Denver-City-Council for meeting link
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 420 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for meeting link
· Independent Redistricting Commission: Longmont-CD 4, 7 p.m., 18 S. Sunset St., Longmont
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
· Colorado General Assembly: Sale and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1301604476088104973
· Independent Redistricting Commission: Boulder-CD 2, 7 p.m., 1725 Euclid Ave., CASE Auditorium 4th Floor, Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Walker Knight at walkerLknight@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom at 720-346-6685 for more information
· DRCOG: Quarterly City and County Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for meeting link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder, contact info@bocodems.org for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Captains and Officers Meeting, 6:30-7 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting—Town Hall with Alison Coombs, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.mobilize.us/hd40/event/397997/ to join meeting
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Crawford Room, Broomfield
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact Tom Jurgens at cohd29chair@gmail.com for meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94612595269 to join the meeting
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Donna Morganstern at donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
· DRCOG: Broomfield County Transportation Forum Meeting, 1-3 p.m.-1:30 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/982179 for meeting link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 5-5:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for meeting link
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP with John Kivimaki at 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West at 303-280-0243 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora, contact Carolyn at ckboller@comcast.net to RSVP
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for meeting link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Park Social, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., location TBD, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· Independent Redistricting Commission: Greeley-CD 4, 12 p.m., 2101 10th Ave., University Center Grand Ballroom, Greeley
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: NAACP Aurora Grand Opening Economic Development Center, 2-4 p.m., 2260 S. Xanadu Way, Aurora, RSVP at naacpauroracolorado@gmail.com
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Annual DPOD Picnic, 12-2 p.m., 1200 W. Florida Ave., Ruby Hill Park, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Countywide Picnic hosted by HD 3 and Rep. Froelich, 4-7 p.m., Westlands Park 5701 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd3-democrats
