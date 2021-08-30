CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, AUG. 30
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Annual Potluck Picnic, 4-5 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Picnic Pavillion, Aurora
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Committee, 6:45-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at 303-877-2940 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Monthly Morning Meeting, 7-8 a.m., contact Bradly Beck at bbeck@bocogop.org for location information
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Performance & Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@denveryoungdems.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Platform Committees, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/ for Zoom meeting link
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/calendar for Zoom link
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org for new virtual link
· Log Cabin Republicans: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Republican Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas at 303-718-6960 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of the Executive Committee, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Monthly GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (L) Adams County Libertarian Party: Development Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 10180 Grant St., Thornton
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact hd28chair@email.jeffcodems.org for location information and to RSVP
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register for the Zoom call
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact the club at parkerrepublicans@outlook.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135, Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., contact hd4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Virtual Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: John Noriega Memorial Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021lac
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Summer BBQ, 2-4 p.m., 101 Yosemite St., Great Lawn Park, Denver
