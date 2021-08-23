CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., for information on virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 6-7 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/gtm-ocrr-vhj or by phone +1 478-352-1483 PIN: 719 379 515
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Race Class Narrative Webinar with CDP and Rise Up CO, 6-7 p.m., register for the event at https://www.mobilize.us/coloradodems/event/403768/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Data & Documentation Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the call at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAscuqhqzkvHNT7mwsJgJnIXRDp1s9QBScE or contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact Ling Sigstedt at lsigstedt@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Organizing Week Planning, 7:30-9 p.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/gqp-chgi-ujj or contact info@denverdsa.org
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 22 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/94199562742 to join the meeting
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-7 Commerce City, 7 p.m., 6060 E. Parkway Dr., Colorado/Yampa/Gunnison Rooms, Commerce City
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy & Environment Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com for meeting link
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
· DRCOG: Agency Coordination Team/Air Quality Interagency Consultation Group, 9 a.m., for information on virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: August Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events, cost $25 for members and $30 non-members
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30 p.m., for information on virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Water Resources Review Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Thinking Liberally, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1100 US-287, A500, Broomfield, RSVP with info@broomfielddems.org for at https://www.facebook.com/broomfielddems/events
· Colorado Black Women for Political Action: Power and Politics with Paul Lopez, Angela Lawson, Sen. James Coleman and Rep. Mike Weissman, 6-8 p.m., register at https://www.cbwpa.org/event/power-politics-august-2021/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 25 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81301587111 to join the meeting
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-6 Brighton, 7 p.m., 9755 Henderson Rd., Rendezvous Room at Waymire Dome, Brighton
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link and dial-in information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Ben Elwood at belwood0328@gmail.com for meeting link
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· ACLU of Colorado: 2021 Annual Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., register at https://aclu-co.org/events/annual-meeting-2021-powered-by-you/, CART, ASL and Spanish translation provided, contact jsamano@aclu-co.org for more information
· Colorado Working Families Party: Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the meeting at https://www.mobilize.us/co-wfp/event/370327/
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Theresa Watson at twatson@bocogop.org for more information
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Officer’s Meeting, 5-5:30 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for Zoom link and dial-in information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/jefferson-county-upcoming-events/ for Zoom link
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Lisa Smith Walk Party, 9-11 a.m., 6150 Pierce St., Arvada
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., join the meeting at meet.google.com/yyo-ktoy-fpf
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· Joint Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-5 Colorado Springs, 12 p.m., 5765 S. Academy Blvd., Centennial Campus Theater, Colorado Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 5-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: John Noriega Memorial Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, purchase tickets at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021lac
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Summer BBQ, 2-4 p.m., 101 Yosemite St., Great Lawn Park, Denver
