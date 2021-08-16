CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, contact Susie Hranicka at 303-469-2679 for more information
· Rep. Ed Perlmutter: Telephone Town Hall, 6-7 p.m., register at https://perlmutter.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=5599 or call 303-274-7944
· Citizens’ Climate Change Lobby Chapters: Metro Denver Picnic, 6-8 p.m., Washington Park Picnic Area #1, 1518 E. Virginia Ave., Denver, RSVO with free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ccl-combined-metro-denver-picnic-tickets-165659083779
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Beacon Committee, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-comm
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jacob Lawrence-Smith at tech@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves at 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller at 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio., Durango, RSVP to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin at 970-493-7745 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Tom Van Lone at 720-404-6715 for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denvert
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org for location information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 5:45 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for virtual meeting link
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett at 970-481-3066 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723 for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Buzz Kickoff, 6-8 p.m., 5535 W. 56th Ave., #107, Arvada
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Book Club-Persist by Elizabeth Warren, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-6 Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m., 1731 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy., Cafeteria, Highlands Ranch
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom meeting at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder at 720-360-7836 for more information
· Colorado General Assembly: Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Subcommittee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Direct Action Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Slack meeting
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Pl., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at 720-732-3758 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact secretary@larimerdems.org for meeting link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/abolition-wg
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-5 Woodland Park, 11 a.m. 210 E. Midland Rd., Ute Pass Culture Center, Woodland Park
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for virtual meeting link
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or contact mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-3 Pueblo, 7 p.m., 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Occhiato Student Center Ballroom, Pueblo
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., contact hd2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-5 Cañon City, 11 a.m., 51320 W. Hwy. 50, Student Commons, Cañon City
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Rep. Tom Sullivan, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (R) HD 23 and HD 24: BBQ Picnic, 12 p.m., 150 S. Kipling St., Shelter #2, Lakewood, $10 food donation suggested for adults
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Day at the Races, 12-6 p.m., 26000 E. Quincy Ave., #2026, Aurora, RSVP by 8/13 to denverdemsoperations@gmail.com
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 2-4 p.m., 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs
· Independent Redistricting Commission: CD-5 Buena Vista, 7 p.m., 559 S. Railroad St., Gynmasium, Buena Vista
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Lincoln Day Dinner, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 130 CO Rd. 742, Almont, contact jchaney@q.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Summer Picnic, 2800 S. Lowell Blvd., Loretto Heights Park, Denver, contact info@denverdems.org for updated time
