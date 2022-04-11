CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity.)
MONDAY, APR. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 608 Garrison St., Unit A, Lakewood, contact Dan Bidstrup 303-882-54569 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Business, Labor & Technology, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Boulder County Technical Committee, 1-2:30 p.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for information on virtual meeting
· DRCOG: TIP Call #1 Project Review Panel Meeting 1, 3-5 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988370 for meeting login information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., contact info@summitgopwomen.org for location information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting and Public Comment Session, 5-6:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact rsrph@yahoo.com for location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: NEWR Weekly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Government Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-10 p.m., join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/948309457?pwd=cy81WWQ1eTg0N3U4N1hhVS9qbTFKUT09 or https://www.dougcodems.org/events
TUESDAY, APR. 12
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives Social Meeting, 6 p.m., contact parkcons@yahoo.com for more information on member-only event
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact electoral@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Teller County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 11122 US-24, Divide, contact cassandracarter@me.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Volunteer Training, 6:30-8 p.m., join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/5539826712
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Arapahappy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact hd5@denverdemocrats.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Insurance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Small-Area Forecast Working Group, 1-2:30 p.m., contact zfeldman@drcog.org to register
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-7 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., join the meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact hd36@arpahoedems.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1223 E. 13th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., 2nd Fl. Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact walkerlknight@gmail.com for more information or join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82241189196
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner at 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, APR. 14
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: TIP Call #1 Project Review Panel Meeting 2, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/988371 for meeting information and Zoom link
· Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit meet.google.com/umn-yioe-rtb to join the meeting
· (R) Foothills Republicans: Gubernatorial Republican Candidate Forum, 5:30-8 p.m., 1626 Cole Blvd., Bldg. 7, 4th Floor, Lakewood, register in advance at https://www.foothillsrepublicans.org/events
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6 p.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Board Room, Montrose, contact Scott Riba at 970-596-9998 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palestine Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89426246321 to join the meeting
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, register in advance at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-april-2022/ or contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact cohd29chair@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact davidjbeacom@icloud.com for location information
· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact donna_morganstern@yahoo.com for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact hd42@arapahoedems.org for more information
FRIDAY, APR. 15
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock/Sedalia Republican Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 5607 US-85, Sedalia, cost $15
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact drcog@drcog.org for more information on virtual meeting
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org
· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Jena Griswold Re-Election Fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., 2500 Bridges Dr., Montrose, purchase tickets at montrosedems.org/sos
SATURDAY, APR. 16
· (R) Aurora Republican Forum: Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, contact president@aurorarepublicanforum.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:45-11:30 a.m., contact hd8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Arvada/Westminster Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for location information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 2-4 p.m., contact hd6@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Weld County Libertarian Party: Development Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 2 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
SUNDAY, APR. 17
· (R) Coal Creek County Republican Party: Republican Women, 3-5 p.m., 425 S. Bowen St., #1, Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Bi-Weekly Abolition Working Group Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/abolition-wg to register in advance
