Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to expand apprenticeship programs within state agencies, a move he hopes will help address staffing shortages.

While there are two unemployed Coloradans for every open job in the state, the skills of applicants often don't align with the skills needed for the jobs, Polis said. By offering more apprenticeships, prospective employees can get the necessary training and experience to transition to full-time employment, while being paid during their education period.

"The state as an employer is not exempt from the same trends that are affecting many other employers," Polis said. "We're one of the larger employers in the state and like many companies, organizations, nonprofits and universities in our state, it's difficult to fill all those positions."

The order requires state agencies to increase their number of apprenticeship programs by 50% by June 30, 2024, and directs every department to implement at least two new work-based learning programs by Dec. 30, 2025, such as apprenticeships, internships or fellowships.

Only seven of Colorado's 19 cabinet-level state agencies currently have active apprenticeship programs, state officials said Thursday.

By June 30, 2025, 10 new work-based learning programs must also be created for agencies with high vacancy rates or multi-department positions. Polis named nursing, social work, corrections, transportation, administration and human resources as agencies with the highest need.

"We need everything from snow plow drivers, to prison guards, to people who process taxes, to park rangers, you name it," Polis said. "We need to do a better job recruiting and retaining great people to work for all of the great career opportunities the state offers."

Colorado has over 300 active apprenticeship programs with more than 6,000 participants, including those within state agencies and in the private sector.

Though focused on state workforce needs, the new executive order will also offer technical assistance and support to the private sector to add 100 new private apprenticeship programs by June 30, 2024.

Polis said he hopes this support, in addition to the state's internal focus on work-based learning, will create a ripple effect inspiring the creation of more apprenticeships throughout the state.

"We call upon companies across Colorado to innovate, as well, in this area," Polis said. "We are showing leadership as a state, moving forward and modeling best practices around work-based learning."

Polis was surrounded by dozens of state officials during the signing at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Attendees included Sen. James Coleman, Sen. Tom Sullivan, Rep. David Ortiz, Rep. Sheila Lieder, Office of Economic Development Director Eve Lieberman, Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela, and Office of the Future of Work Director Katherine Keegan.