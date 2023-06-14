Today is June 14, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said on Tuesday that he won't support Donald Trump's reelection if his fellow Republican is found guilty on felony charges alleging the former president illegally kept classified documents and blocked government efforts to retrieve them.

"As I said, he's innocent until proven guilty," Buck, a Windsor Republican and former federal and state prosecutor, told CNN's Dana Bash. "After the trial, if he is convicted of these charges of mishandling this information, of knowingly concealing his actions, I don't think — I certainly won't support a convicted felon for the White House."

Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts at a federal courthouse in Miami shortly after Buck spoke with Bash. Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and called the charges political persecution.

During an appearance Tuesday afternoon on the cable network, Buck called the allegations made by the Department of Justice "very serious" and told Bash that Trump's mounting criminal cases have "got to be distracting" to voters, potentially endangering Republican chances of winning the presidency next year.

Buck noted several times that prosecutors still have to prove their case in court but expressed concern about the gravity of the allegations.

Colorado's Libertarian Party has agreed with state Republicans to stay out of competitive races in next year's election where a right-leaning, third-party candidate could be a spoiler, the chairs of both parties announced Tuesday.

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams said the agreement he negotiated with Hannah Goodman, his Libertarian counterpart, will boost the chances of Republicans winning crucial 2024 legislative and congressional races.

Williams said in a statement that he hopes the unprecedented move will "ensure that these races are not spoiled by a third-party candidate so that together we can break the stranglehold radical Democrats have over our state."

Said Goodman, in a letter addressed to Williams released by the Colorado GOP: "We would prefer to work with you, and not against you, to support the Colorado that your voters believe they are supporting. We are committed to working with you to end their one-party rule here in Colorado."

Williams told Colorado Politics that the agreement will only affect what he described as competitive races, where a Libertarian candidate's votes might make a difference.

Republicans in Colorado have long complained that Libertarian nominees siphon off votes from GOP candidates, sometimes allowing Democratic nominees to win with a plurality. Libertarians, however, have also long maintained that their candidates aren't spoilers and caution Republicans against counting on the votes their nominees receive.

Democrat Obi Ezeadi, a member of the Westminster City Council, on Tuesday announced that he's formally launching a campaign for the open Senate District 19 currently represented by term-limited state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, an Arvada Democrat.

Ezeadi, the 38-year-old son of Nigerian immigrants and only the second Black councilor elected in the suburban city's history, said he's running to "elevate all the voices" in the northwest metro district.

"As a first-generation American, I firmly believe that leadership and greatness have no bounds, and it is crucial for the Colorado Democratic Party to have representatives with diverse lived experiences who understand the struggles of all constituents. I am running to champion your freedoms — the freedom to receive a quality education, the freedom to love, and the freedom to ensure your voice matters," Ezeadi said in a statement.

“While there is still a lot of work to be done in Westminster, and I’m hungry to do it, I’m looking forward to expanding my reach to encompass all of District 19. That way, I can help even more residents to achieve the access, resources, and engagement that they deserve from their elected officials."

The Democratic-leaning district covers parts of Arvada and Westminster. Zenzinger won reelection in 2020 under the district's old boundaries by a wide margin, defeating Republican Lynn Gerber by nearly 20 percentage points.

The Denver City Council on Monday approved purchasing $1.8 million worth of meals to feed people at the city’s emergency shelters. The orders include $800,000 in meals from FED LLC, $500,000 from Snap Colorado, and $500,000 in meals from Michael’s of Denver Catering.

A city spokesman said the funding for meals from Snap Colorado and Michael’s of Denver Catering is part of the city’s migrant response and is paid for from the Denver Department of Human Services budget. The funding is in addition to the $11 million the council approved on June 6 for the city’s response.

The city has received more than 11,000 immigrants from South and Central America since December, spending $17 million on the response.

Denver has been reimbursed roughly 20% of those costs.

Americans on the right and the left have a lot more in common than they might think — including their strong distrust of each other.

A survey published on Wednesday finds that when asked about core values including fairness, compassion and personal responsibility, about nine in 10 Democrats and Republicans agreed they were very or extremely important. Yet only about a third of either group said they believed the same was true for the opposing party.

The results of the survey, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago and the nonprofit group Starts With Us, reveal a stark truth at the source of the polarization that has a powerful grip on American politics: While most Americans agree on the core principles underlying American democracy, they no longer recognize that the other side also holds those values.

“This is a hidden opportunity for Americans to reestablish a sense of shared values,” said Tom Fishman, chief executive at Starts With Us, a nonpartisan organization that works to bridge political polarization. Americans from both parties need to understand that they still share common values, he said, and to recognize their misconceptions about the opposing party.