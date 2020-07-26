Counties: Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma
2019 estimated population: 436,936
Elbert (26,729), Kit Carson (7,097), Lincoln (5,701), Logan (22,409), Morgan (29,068), Phillips (4,265), Sedgwick (2,248), Washington (4,908), Weld (324,492) and Yuma (10,019).
Major municipalities: Akron, Ault, Brush, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, Elizabeth, Fort Morgan, Greeley, Hudson, Holyoke, Julesburg, Keenesburg, Kersey, Kiowa, Limon, Lochbuie, Sterling, Wray and Yuma.
State legislators: Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, Senate District 1; Reps. Lori Saine, R-Dacono, House District 63; Richard Holtorf, R-Akron , House District 64; Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, House District 65; Stephen Humphrey, R-Severance, House District 48; Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, House District 50.
Congressional member: Ken Buck, R-Windsor, Congressional District 4.
