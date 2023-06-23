Today is June 23, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

The Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to send U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's resolution to impeach President Joe Biden to committees, capping a contentious couple of days as GOP lawmakers quarreled over the Colorado Republican's attempt to force a vote on the measure.

After filing articles of impeachment last week accusing Biden of "dereliction of duty" over his handling of immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico, Boebert on Tuesday invoked a rarely used procedural move to bring the question to the House floor.

Rather than hold a vote this week on the impeachment resolution, however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal to send Boebert's bill to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees for further review. The House approved the deal on Thursday 219-208, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against, following about an hour of often-heated debate.

“The House is taking historic action,” Boebert said during the debate over the resolution to refer her bill to the committees.

Boebert said the bill she sponsored "will hold Joe Biden accountable for the dereliction of one of his most basic duties in allowing an invasion to take place across our southern border that has compromised the safety and security of the American people."

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and one of the House managers who prosecuted the case during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment, dismissed Boebert's recent moves.

“Rep. Boebert’s bogus articles of impeachment are a disgrace and far below the office she holds," Crow told Colorado Politics in a text message. "Coloradans trust us to legislate and improve their lives, not draw up resolutions for clickbait."

It's almost exactly a year until Colorado's 2024 general election ballot will be set, and already the contours are beginning to emerge.

Next year's election will be one of those rare occurrences when Colorado voters are faced with deciding only a couple of statewide races: the presidential contest and the race for the at-large seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

Every 12 years, unlike in most general elections, neither Colorado's statewide executive offices — governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — nor one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats appear on the ballot throwing the spotlight on congressional and legislative races.

According to national political organizations and election forecasters alike, Democrat Joe Biden has a lock on Colorado's electoral votes, taking the state off the table in the presidential contest. Only two of Colorado's eight U.S. House seats will be in contention next year, along with a handful of legislative seats.

The reelection efforts of U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican seeking a third term, and Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton Democrat seeking a second term, will take center stage next year in what are already shaping up to be expensive campaigns that could decide which party wields the gavel in the House after next year's election.

A glance back at the archives from late June 2021, at the same juncture in the last election cycle, however, suggests that as clear as the road ahead might appear a year out, there are likely some curveballs in store.

Count on plenty of surprise developments and the emergence of at least a few unforeseen characters out of left or right field.

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday released its official guidance for when trial judges should permit litigants, victims, witnesses and attorneys to attend proceedings virtually.

However, some members of the legal community warned that judges will continue to have too much discretion to allow or disallow remote participation.

The policy, known as a chief justice directive, followed the rapid shift to virtual court proceedings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In issuing the directive, the Supreme Court acknowledged that virtual hearings generally ease the burden of participating in the justice system, and setting "baseline" expectations would ensure the state's 22 judicial districts continue to allow remote participation with some degree of uniformity.

"I believe it increases statewide consistency in operations, while allowing the judicial districts and trial court judicial officers to maintain discretion over decorum in their courtrooms," said Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright in a statement.

Yet, some advocates for virtual participation saw the emphasis on discretion as a means of kneecapping the policy's effectiveness and enabling judges to deny valid requests for remote appearances.

"There are many barriers to in-person participation — including lack of childcare, employment obligations and limited transportation — that might render it impossible for someone to participate in person," said Jack Regenbogen, deputy executive director of the Colorado Poverty Law Project. "These challenges can be particularly tough to overcome for court users with lower incomes, who are in the best position to determine how they are most appropriately able to participate in a court proceeding."

Elisa Overall, executive director of the Colorado Access to Justice Commission, was specifically critical of the directive's statement that judges "need not make express findings" when deciding whether to grant or deny remote participation.

"The fact that there's no teeth makes this a little bit of a waste of time because what we need is uniformity," she said. "Not whimsical idiosyncrasy of judges."

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation on Thursday in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

States that draw water from the river — Arizona, Nevada and Colorado — and water districts in California that are also involved in the case had urged the court to decide for them, which the justices did in a 5-4 ruling. Colorado had argued that the court siding with the Navajo Nation would undermine the "Law of the River" — the 1922 Colorado River Compact and subsequent agreements reached in the last 100 years.

Colorado's brief asserted: "The predictable and effective management of the Colorado River system that the Law of the River provides is critical for Colorado to benefit from and protect its apportionments of Colorado River water."

Foundational to the "Law of the River," Colorado's brief said, is a 1964 Supreme Court decision contained in Arizona v. California. The decision granted the court exclusive jurisdiction that also "finalized water apportionments in the mainstream of the Lower Colorado River Basin to the Lower Basin States and provided the exclusive mechanism for adjusting the distribution of water in accordance with those apportionments going forward."

The Colorado Division of Insurance took legal action this week to assume control of the assets of Friday Health Plans of Colorado, which enrolled about 30,000 Coloradans in individual HMO plans.

Colorado's action follows that of Texas, where Friday's Texas affiliate was placed into receivership in that state in March and its assets put up for liquidation.

Colorado's action seeks rehabilitation, a form of receivership, that could allow the company to stay in business for the rest of 2023.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, in rehabilitation, a plan is devised to correct the difficulties that led to the insurer being placed in receivership and return it to the marketplace.

“Friday’s problems are national — the company’s aggressive growth in other states around the country got ahead of their financing," a Colorado Division of Insurance announcement (DOI) said on June 1. "While Friday Health Plan of Colorado has maintained the capital required by Colorado law, the problems in other states and with the parent company are now impacting the company here."

DOI halted enrollment in Friday plans in May. It is seeking a receivership order from Denver District Court, filed Wednesday, according to a DOI announcement. The agency asked that Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway be appointed as receiver with authority to administer the company's assets.