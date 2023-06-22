Today is June 22, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

A surprise effort by hard-right House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden has been sidelined for now, but the ability of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to force the issue to a House vote demonstrates the ever-escalating challenge Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling his Republican majority.

The impeachment resolution, which charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, angered GOP colleagues who were caught off guard by the unscripted move. Even though it was not expected to pass Thursday, the vote would have been politically tough for GOP lawmakers and a potentially embarrassing spectacle for McCarthy, splitting his party.

Instead, McCarthy negotiated a deal with Boebert, the Colorado Republican, to send the Biden impeachment resolution for review to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, fending off a vote for some time.

“I think it’s best for everybody,” McCarthy told reporters late Wednesday.

But in a sign of the right flank's determination to push ahead, Boebert said that if the committees slow-roll action, she’ll bring her resolution back to the floor “every day for the rest of my time here in Congress,” forcing a House vote on Biden's impeachment.

A presidential council focused on infrastructure has released a draft report calling on the Biden administration to set up a cabinet-level agency on water, with the Colorado River crisis as one of the major drivers.

In its report, the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council called for a Department of Water or "some other entity that stewards water at the cabinet level."

The council is made up of senior executives from industry and state and local government who operate or own critical infrastructure in the country and is tasked with advising the president on practical strategies for industries and government in order to reduce the risks to critical infrastructure sectors.

At the behest of the National Security Council, the group began convening last December on the water issue.

The NSC asked the group to look at how the federal government should "help critical infrastructure owners and operators prepare for the rapidly evolving water crisis (including the Colorado River Basin)," along with actions the federal government should take now to minimize the effects of water infrastructure problems on the economy, energy, agriculture, inland waterway transportation and flood control.

A Denver district court judge found "reasonable belief" the Denver Public Schools board violated Colorado’s open meetings law in an executive session in March, in which they emerged with a memo reversing the district's policy that kicked out school resource officers.

A coalition of news outlets, including the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics, sued the Board of Education and its custodian of records for the release of a recording and minutes of the executive session from the special meeting the board held on March 23. The meeting took place the day after a student at East High School shot two administrators before taking his own life.

The Board of Education removed school resource officers from the district in 2020, in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd and concerns about what some say is the “school to prison pipeline” exacerbated by the presence of law enforcement officers in schools.

The board reversed that policy in March, deciding to return officers to some schools for the rest of the academic year. The day before, a student at East High School allegedly shot two school administrators on March 22 before fleeing and killing himself hours later. The student, Austin Lyle, underwent daily searches as a condition of attending the school.

RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air program is set to launch its second year of helping to lower harmful ozone in the Metro Denver North Front Range Non-attainment Region Thursday.

Media and the public are invited to the event at Union Station starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at RTD Union Station’s commuter rail platform, near Track 7.

During July and August, the collaborative statewide initiative is designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit. Current RTD customers will also benefit as they will not have to use or purchase fare products from July 1 - August 31, during Colorado’s high ozone season, according to district officials.

Members of the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether state law requires tribal nations to be contacted when a child in a welfare case potentially falls under the longstanding protections afforded to American Indian children, but the evidence of tribal lineage is still minimal.

Congress enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 (ICWA) to prevent the further breakup of tribal nations and families. The law allows for tribal involvement in custody proceedings by requiring states to notify affected tribes when one of their members — an "Indian child" — is involved.

However, tribal nations are solely responsible for determining membership. The question the Supreme Court has agreed to resolve is whether, and how, counties must contact tribal nations that may have a stake in welfare cases, even if it is far from clear that a child actually has American Indian heritage.

"The tribes have the definitive answer," argued attorney Kristofr P. Morgan in advocating for a broad requirement to reach out to tribal nations.

Some members of the court appeared receptive to the idea that an investigation of a child's American Indian status should trigger the involvement of those tribal nations specifically identified as a source of possible heritage.

"Why is it so difficult, this notion of informal notification?" asked Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter. "You simply have somebody send out an email saying, 'This is the information we have.' Why is there resistance to that?"