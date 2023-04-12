Today is April 12, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch are in a dead heat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, according to a new poll released Tuesday by a Democratic firm.

The Global Strategy Group's Mountaineer poll, conducted March 29-April 2 in partnership with liberal advocacy group ProgressNow Colorado, found the two-term incumbent and her challenger tied 45% to 45% among likely voters, with the remaining 10% split between voters who are undecided and those who say they plan to vote for someone else.

Boebert defeated Frisch in the Republican-leaning district by just 546 votes in last year's election in the closest congressional race in the country.

The poll suggests it could be another close race next year.

Coloradans with low incomes could qualify for much more rental housing under a new bill making its way through the state legislature.

Most landlords require tenants to earn at least three times the amount they charge for rent. In 2022, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Colorado was $1,364. That means tenants must make at least $49,104 to qualify. The individual median income for Coloradans is just under $37,000, according to the most recent Census data from 2020.

If passed, Senate Bill 184 would cap minimum income requirements for tenants to twice the cost of rent. It would also cap security deposits to the cost of two months' rent, among other changes.

"When places are requiring three, four, five times the rent, it's becoming almost impossible to qualify," said bill sponsor Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster. "Something has to be done. That's what we're doing with this bill, making sure responsible folks who pay their rent can qualify for housing."

A coalition of mayors in 39 cities and towns in the Denver metro region opposes a sweeping land use bill pushed by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers.

The opposition from the Metro Mayors Caucus aligns with the position of the Colorado Municipal League, which represents 270 cities and towns in Colorado, and Colorado Counties, Inc., which speaks for all of the state's 64 counties, except Denver, Boulder and Broomfield.

In an open letter, the caucus said land use is just one solution to meeting affordable housing needs, and while the mayors' caucus supports some of the concepts around middle housing in the bill, its members have "serious concerns about the top-down process through which they are applied."

The caucus said it also doesn't believe the bill does enough to ensure that the resulting development will be affordable. The bill talks at length about affordable housing in its seven-page legislative declaration, and it includes a definition of affordability that equals no more than 30% of household income for low- and middle-income Coloradans.

Lakewood City Council member Rebekah Stewart announced on Tuesday that she's running for the Democratic nomination in the open House District 30 seat.

Stewart, the first board-certified music therapist elected to office in Colorado, said she wants to bring her experience advocating for the disability and health care communities to the legislature.

"Every day, I've tried to wake up and be the best representative of my community's needs and values that I possibly can be," she told Colorado Politics. "I'm feeling a lot of excitement to take this next step and run for the state House to continue that work of lifting up the voices and the values and needs of my community, but at the state Capitol."

The Jefferson County-based district is currently represented by House Speaker Pro Tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood, who is term-limited.

Two other Democrats have already filed to run for the seat, including Kyra deGruy Kennedy, the incumbent's wife, and Rhiannon Wenning.

The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday of competing plans for how seven Western states and tribes reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River should cut their use but declined to publicly take a side on the best option.

On one side is California and some tribes along the river that want to protect their high-priority rights to the river's water, which they use for drinking and farming. On the other side are the other six states — Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico — who say it's time to come up with an approach that more fairly shares the river.

The Interior Department did not say how states should get to deeper water cuts, but defended its authority to make sure basic needs such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river are met — even if it means setting aside the priority system.

"Failure is not an option,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau told The Associated Press.