Today is Sept. 18, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday apologized for an episode in which she was escorted by security from a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver, saying she "fell short of my values" and that she "learned some humbling lessons these past few days."

"That's unacceptable and I'm sorry," Boebert said in a statement sent by her campaign.

Audience members had complained that the Republican was talking loudly, singing and using her cellphone camera during the musical on Sunday, according to an incident report by the Buell Theater.

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," Boebert said.

The first question posed by a constituent to U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse at a recent town hall in Fort Collins got right to the point.

"Is there any chance that we could unite this country?" an older man wearing a Chicago Cubs shirt asked the Lafayette Democrat, evoking murmurs of agreement from the standing-room only crowd of more than 100 constituents packed into a classroom at Colorado State University's Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory.

"Personally, I look around and what's happening is, our country is so divided," the man continued. "It's not the country that I grew up with. It's not the country where I got drafted and served the military. I'm losing faith in the Supreme Court, I'm losing faith in Congress. We don't seem to be a united country, which scares the hell out of me. And what can we do to bring country together?"

Commanders across the military are now required to help troops get mental health care as soon as possible to help prevent suicides under a new law called the Brandon Act.

It’s designed to address an often reported concern of commanders preventing service members from trying to get help, explained retired Army Lt. Col. Damian McCabe, director of behavioral health for UCHealth’s southern region. He is also leading a pilot project to reduce veteran suicides.

As an officer for 24 years, McCabe heard how commanders would suggest subordinates needed to wait to seek mental health care or told them to "suck it up." The commanders' instructions likely did not come from meanness or spite, he said, but rather the cultural belief that seeking care would be a sign of weakness.

In military culture "weakness is something that has to be addressed and trained out of individuals," he said.

An extension of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s homeless emergency declaration until Oct. 16 will be considered during Monday’s city council meeting.

The council approved an emergency declaration extension on Aug. 21 that lasted until Sept. 18.

Johnston declared homelessness an emergency during his first day in office July 18. He has proposed homeless sheltering efforts that include building micro communities and buying and leasing hotels.

Iran and the United States will exchange prisoners on Monday after some $6 billion once frozen in South Korea reached Qatar, a key element of the planned swap, officials said.

The planned exchange comes just ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi will speak. However, the swap won't mean that tensions have been lowered between the U.S. and Iran, which now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was the first to acknowledge the swap would take place Monday. He said the cash sought for the exchange was now in Qatar.