Today is July 28, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it set aside another $100 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit, putting the total investment by the federal government at about halfway of the estimated $600 million project.

But some of the local water providers along the 130-mile pipeline are nervous about their share of the cost.

The $100 million — the largest one-time federal allocation to date — comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the second tranche of funding for the conduit from that act, following a 2022 appropriation of $60 million.

The project's first funding of $28 million in 2020, plus just over $20 million in funds from the 2022 and 2023 federal omnibus spending bills, added more than $48 million to the conduit's funding. That brings the federal government's investment to more than $208 million out of its total estimated share of around $400 million.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert drew another Democratic challenger in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for the seat in what's shaping up to be the most expensive contest on next year's state ballot.

Stout's primary opponents include former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, who came within fewer than 600 votes of unseating the Silt Republican in 2022 and has posted record-breaking fundraising totals this year.

Boebert, an outspoken gun rights advocate and former restaurant owner, is seeking a third term next year in the sprawling, Republican-leaning district, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

Election forecasters at the Cook Political Report last week shifted the district to toss-up status from "Lean Republican," citing Frisch's lopsided fundraising advantage, including raising more than three times what the incumbent collected in the most recent quarter.

Yet another controversy arose out of Gov. Jared Polis' appointments to the state parks and wildlife commission last week after he picked the author of Colorado's wolf conservation plan as a representative for hunters and anglers.

The issue, critics said, is that this appointee isn't a well-known hunter or angler, supporting their claim that Polis picks individuals whose backgrounds appear to contradict the stated goals of the commission.

The governor is standing by his decision.

It’s not the first time Polis has appointed someone who isn’t well known for being a hunter or angler to the commission. Back in 2019, his choice of Betsy Blecha, a former Jackson County commissioner, raised eyebrows because she had little to no experience as a hunter or angler and had moved to the Eastern Plains — an area she was supposed to represent on the commission — just a few months before the appointment.

A system that allows legislative Democrats to internally prioritize bills while factoring in price tags and the limited pool dollars available appears set to be challenged in court by a conservative think tank.

The practice is known as quadratic voting. It was in 2018 the brainchild of then-Rep. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, who chaired the House Appropriations Committee. Colorado Politics reported on the system in 2019.

It works like this: Every Democratic lawmaker gets 100 credits, plus access to an interactive website with a spreadsheet that lists the bills awaiting action from the House or Senate Appropriations committees. Bills before those two panels require general fund dollars.

The money available for legislation before those committees comes from the Joint Budget Committee. It's type of set-aside that represents what's available under the TABOR cap to be spent once the General Assembly has finished working on the state budget. The last few years, that set-aside has ranged from $30 million in 2023 to $50 million in 2021.

The system was borne out of frustration in 2018 and as first reported by Wired, when the amendments to the 2018-19 budget bill ate up all the money set aside to cover spending on bills being passed toward the end of the session.

Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday upheld an Adams County judge's decision to give a defendant five more years in prison solely because he did not tell the judge he was sorry.

By 2-1, a three judge panel for the Court of Appeals agreed that under certain circumstances, a defendant's silence at sentencing cannot be used to increase his sentence. But in the case of Trinidad Renay Marquez, he not only accepted responsibility for firing a gun at others, but maintained during a pre-sentencing interview that his victims had some culpability.

"His choice to make these statements without any subsequent qualification meant the court could properly consider what he said in the interview," wrote Judge Jerry N. Jones, "as well as what he elected not to say at sentencing."

Judge Stephanie Dunn "reluctantly" disagreed. While she believed Marquez's statements during the interview supported the 15-year sentence Marquez received, she was concerned that District Court Judge Roberto Ramirez imposed the sentence simply because Marquez did not say the words, "I'm sorry."