Today is June 13, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

In September 2020, Patricia Ruiz Roe was killed when her home in Gypsum exploded due to a gas leak. Roe, a 49-year-old mother and wife, left behind two young children.

The leak was caused by Black Hills Energy incorrectly marking a gas pipeline, resulting in the pipeline being ruptured during a drilling operation, according to the Colorado Gas Pipeline Safety Program. Black Hills Energy then failed to advise residents to evacuate, the program found.

In response to Black Hills Energy's deadly actions, the program issued the company a verbal warning.

Though the Gas Pipeline Safety Program is supposed to inspect operators and enforce compliance of safety requirements, this kind of non-action towards safety violations is commonplace, according to an audit released Monday.

From 2017 to 2022, 94% of the 5,643 safety noncompliances identified by the program received no enforcement actions, the audit found. This included accidents that caused at least two deaths, over a dozen injuries and millions of dollars in property damage. When verbal warnings were given, the program did not always follow up to ensure the safety issues were fixed.

Nearly 2,500 safety noncompliances during the five-year period were repeat instances from only 14 operators, but the program didn't issue the operators any compliance actions. The top offenders were Xcel Energy (1,078 instances), Colorado Natural Gas (566) and Black Hills Energy (197).

"When operators are noncompliant and the program doesn't enforce safety requirements, the noncompliance can continue," said Legislative Audit Manager Jenny Page during a presentation Monday. "When enforcement is lacking, there's also a risk of these safety accidents."

Penalties for safety violations are even more rare than written enforcement actions.

The program assessed only 23 penalties for the 5,643 safety noncompliances from 2017 to 2022. The 23 penalties should have totaled over $10.9 million based on the assessments, but the program collected only four, totaling $208,530, the audit found.

The El Paso County Redistricting Commission launched its public input process Monday night during a contentious first redistricting meeting, where residents and commissioners rallied concern over the importance of certain communities of interest, including military bases and communities of color in southeast Colorado Springs.

The meeting, held in Monument in District 1, was the first of five meetings to be held in each current commissioner district. The redistricting commission, consisting of the current five members of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, has until Sept. 30 to redraw their constituent districts.

Under House Bill 21-1047, passed in 2021, counties cannot see more than 5% deviation between their most and least populous districts . The bill also encourages, as much as possible, preserving "communities of interest — such as urban, rural or trade areas, or other factors like education, environment or water needs — to ensure "fair and effective representation."

According to El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker, each new district should have a population of roughly 146,550 based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

"Certain types of communities of interest mean more to some people and other types of communities of interest mean more to other people," Commissioner Stan VanderWerf told residents. "We all have to recognize as a community that ... it's impossible to fully meet keeping every community of interest together."

Schleiker presented the commission with the results of five map redraws, serving as starting points, requested at an introductory meeting in May.

The 2023 legislative session was one of the most contentious the state has seen. But you wouldn't know that from watching Rep. Ron Weinberg.

In a year defined by dissension, the first-year Republican lawmaker from Loveland stood out as a beacon of camaraderie and bipartisanship. From grilling dinner for the lawmakers during late-night debates to being the only Republican to support some Democratic policies, Weinberg regularly provided a semblance of unity in the Capitol, if only for a moment.

Weinberg was chosen to represent House District 51 by a vacancy committee after the district's representative, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, died just over two months before the 2023 session. Weinberg was chair of the Larimer County Republican Party at the time.

Throughout the year, Weinberg passed 18 of the 22 bills he prime sponsored. Of his bills, 19 had bipartisan sponsorship — the most of any first-year lawmaker.

With the dust from the session finally settled, Colorado Politics sat down with Weinberg to discuss his first session and how he became the Capitol's unofficial unifier.

The Denver City Council passed two resolutions Monday that approve paying more than $750,000 to settle liability claims brought against city agencies, including the Denver Police Department.

The first resolution authorized paying $450,000 to the estate of JaLonte ‘Jojo’ Jones, who died in 2020. The 18-year-old bled to death as a Denver police officer stood by and did not provide him with any medical aid or “words of comfort,” records showed, despite Jones begging for help.

Police were responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in southeast Denver on Sept. 7 of that year when a man flagged them down and directed them to Jones. Former Denver police officer DeWayne Rodgers watched Jones and asked him questions but took no steps to save his life.

Rodgers was ultimately fired for failing to give Jones first aid and for failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate. A disciplinary letter concluded Rodger violated police department rules, that he never once touched the victim, and never offered Jones “words of comfort.” Ofc. David Clough, who also responded to the shooting, resigned.

Body camera footage showed Jones telling officers that he was dying and that he could not breath, at one point amid their questioning saying: “Oh my god. Help me.”

Two Thornton detectives made multiple misleading statements to a murder suspect before asking him to give up his Miranda rights, effectively coercing the man into talking, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

Detectives repeatedly reassured Thorvyn Bullcalf Evan Smiley he would leave the interrogation room a free person and was "not in trouble." They also attempted to paint Smiley's Miranda rights as a minor paperwork issue. In reality, Smiley was their only suspect in an unsolved murder and the detectives would arrest him after Smiley agreed to talk.

By 4-3, the Supreme Court agreed with an Adams County trial judge that Smiley's statements in the interrogation room, including his confession to the murder, cannot be used as evidence. Given the detectives' misleading promises about his freedom, Smiley's decision to give up his Miranda rights — namely the right to remain silent and to consult with an attorney — was not voluntary, the majority concluded.

"By telling Smiley that he was not in trouble and that he would be leaving the police station that day, the detectives were engaging in a form of psychological coercion for which the law has less tolerance," wrote Justice William W. Hood III in the June 12 opinion.

Writing in dissent, Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr. slammed the majority's opinion, claiming it would cripple the ability of police to "effectively investigate crimes."